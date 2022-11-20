Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’ Mentions ‘Sapphire Tears on My Face’ According to Fans

She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift released Midnights — complete with “Bejeweled” and its music video. Some jewels were specifically mentioned in this track and Swifties know why. Here’s why the artist mentioned “sapphire tears on [her] face.”

Taylor Swift released ‘Bejeweled’ and its official YouTube music video

Taylor Swift accepts an award during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She’s still “Bejeweled.” This track became one of the most popular off Midnights, earning over 110 million Spotify plays since its debut. Even the “Bejeweled” music video jumped to the top trending position, currently holding over 30 million views.

“Best believe I’m still bejeweled / When I walk in the room / I can still make the whole place shimmer,” the chorus begins. “And when I meet the band / They ask, ‘Do you have a man?’ I can still say, ‘I don’t remember.’”

What’s the meaning behind the ‘sapphire’ shoutout in Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’?

Nothing Swift does is accidental — and the artist specifically mentioned sapphires in “Bejeweled.”

“Sapphire tears on my face,” Swift sings in the bridge. “Sadness became my whole sky / But some guy said my aura’s moonstone / Just ’cause he was high.”

Could it be because sapphires are the same color as Midnights ? Or maybe they’re blue, as a reference to the “Red” lyrics, “losing him was blue like I’d never known.” Some fans took to social media, sharing their sapphire theories.

“Taylor uses sapphire, a deep blue transparent gemstone to symbolize her tears showing how her sadness is something that others enjoy because she is still shimmering,” one Genius user noted.

“Sapphire is also symbolic of new love and commitment which she alludes in the next lines to meeting a guy,” the explanation continued, “which we can infer that she is referencing the beginnings of her current relationship with Joe Alwyn.”

Of course, this isn’t the only precious stone named in “Bejeweled,” as Swift proudly states that “a diamond’s gotta shine” in the original track. Even outside of the Swift universe, there are specific beliefs attributed to the gemstone.

According to The Spruce , sapphires are typically associated with royalty, “believed to be good for attracting abundance, blessings, and gifts. It has been used to protect against negative energies, calm the mind, strengthen intuition, and invite spiritual clarity.”

Of course, Swift has not explicitly stated the reasoning behind her word choice.

Taylor Swift is known for leaving ‘easter eggs’ in her music videos — including the ‘Bejeweled’ music video

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the artist revealed she added a “psychotic amount” of easter eggs to her “Bejeweled” music video — one might even allude to her next re-recorded album.

The video also featured surprise celebrity cameos — Jack Antonoff , the HAIM sisters, and Laura Dern included. In 2022, Swift also debuted the “Anti-Hero” music video. With Midnights breaking several Spotify records, music by Swift is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: Ranking All of the Songs From Taylor Swift’s Album ‘Midnights’ (Including the ‘3am Edition’ Tracks)