KELOLAND TV
South Dakota communities get transportation grants
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Six of South Dakota’s smaller communities will receive grants from the state Transportation Commission for improving local access. DeSmet, Salem, Kimball and Parkston will get the maximum $600,000 apiece. Dell Rapids and Volga will each get $450,000. They scored the highest of 19 applicants...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 8 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,096 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up eight from 3,088 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and four men in the following age ranges: 50-59; 60-69; 70-79; 80+ (5). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brookings, Brown, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha (3) and Pennington.
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KELOLAND TV
SD ed secretary starts new year in new job at Lake Area
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The head of South Dakota’s Department of Education is leaving to become president for one of the state’s top vocational colleges. Tiffany Sanderson said Wednesday she will start January 1 at Lake Area Tech in Watertown. She succeeds retiring Mike Cartney, who’s been president since 2014.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
KELOLAND TV
Johnson picks deputy for secretary of state team
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time figure at the South Dakota Capitol will be part of Secretary of State-elect Monae Johnson’s new administration. Johnson announced Wednesday that Thomas Deadrick will be her deputy. Deadrick, a lawyer, spent the past four years as an assistant attorney general for the...
kynt1450.com
Heikes Farms Selected as South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year
Heikes Family Farms in Vermillion has been selected as the South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year. The Vermillion based farm was one of two finalists for the award, which was selected at the South Dakota Local Food Conference in Sturgis last week. Heidi Heikes with Heikes Farms commented...
KELOLAND TV
SD Bar process to be studied for admitting lawyers
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A special committee will look at how South Dakota decides whether lawyers should be admitted to practice in the state. The South Dakota Supreme Court ordered the study. It comes amid debate nationwide and in South Dakota about the process. South Dakota requires most applicants pass an examination and meet other standards.
brookingsradio.com
Eight COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota, including one in Brookings County
Eight COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update, the statewide total is now 3096. One of the deaths was in Brookings County. There have been 847 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have decreased by eleven to 72. There have been 267,689 total cases.
South Dakota plan to end food tax surrounded by controversy
If Gov. Kristi Noem doesn’t fulfill her campaign pledge to repeal the South Dakota sales tax on food during the 2023 legislative session, voters may get a chance to decide the issue on the 2024 ballot.
KELOLAND TV
North Dakota authorities search for missing girl
FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota Sees Highest Rent Increase in Nation in October
Florida’s median rent has increased 23.2% since October 2021, but the median rent in Kristi’s favorite destination in October actually declined 1.2%. Nationwide, median rent fell for the second straight month, down 0.97% in October after a September dip of 2.5%. In October, the national median rent was 7.8% higher that it was a year ago.
South Dakota's proposed social studies standards delayed after passionate hearing
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is delaying implementation of proposed social studies standards, a decision that came after several hours of testimony Monday in Sioux Falls from those for and against the changes. The standards were immediately scrutinized after the DOE released them in...
KELOLAND TV
SD ed board sets dates for 2023 standards hearings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two remaining hearings on a controversial proposal of different content standards for social studies in South Dakota K-12 schools will be next year, the state Board of Education Standards has decided. The board will hold one hearing on Saturday, February 11, in Pierre. The...
gowatertown.net
Fewer South Dakotans fishing, prompting worries of state revenue loss
Proud fusherman posing with his catch at local river. He's wearing green cap, sunglasses,fishing vest, and beige t-shirt. Holding the fish, looking at camera and smiling. Blurry water ina background. November 22, 2022. Fewer South Dakotans are fishing, and that could spell trouble for the state Game, Fish and Parks...
sdstandardnow.com
West river petition drive to get abortion rights on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot began yesterday in Rapid City.
I had a chance to meet with Pam Cole of Dakotans for Health in Rapid City yesterday. We were at the opening event for a west river petition drive to get abortion rights in South Dakota on the 2024 ballot. She was joined by volunteers Brandon Geck , Adam Weiland and McKenzie Merchant with Sisters United.
Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards
The public had a second opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Monday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The in-person comment session came after nearly 1,000 people submitted written testimony, and dozens of educators braved the cold to protest the document. […] The post Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Minnesota Is NOT The Worst State For Drunk Driving, South Dakota Ranks 5th
This will be a hectic travel week as more people will be taking to the road driving for the Thanksgiving holiday. Celebrating with family and friends is a joyous time of the year. However, this is also one of the times we need to be smarter every year. Celebrate to the fullest, but leave the driving to someone who you can trust.
KELOLAND TV
GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page. GFP said Tuesday...
Washington Examiner
South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
