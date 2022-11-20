ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KELOLAND TV

South Dakota communities get transportation grants

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Six of South Dakota’s smaller communities will receive grants from the state Transportation Commission for improving local access. DeSmet, Salem, Kimball and Parkston will get the maximum $600,000 apiece. Dell Rapids and Volga will each get $450,000. They scored the highest of 19 applicants...
PARKSTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 8 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,096 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up eight from 3,088 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and four men in the following age ranges: 50-59; 60-69; 70-79; 80+ (5). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brookings, Brown, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha (3) and Pennington.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
brookingsradio.com

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELK POINT, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD ed secretary starts new year in new job at Lake Area

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The head of South Dakota’s Department of Education is leaving to become president for one of the state’s top vocational colleges. Tiffany Sanderson said Wednesday she will start January 1 at Lake Area Tech in Watertown. She succeeds retiring Mike Cartney, who’s been president since 2014.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Johnson picks deputy for secretary of state team

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time figure at the South Dakota Capitol will be part of Secretary of State-elect Monae Johnson’s new administration. Johnson announced Wednesday that Thomas Deadrick will be her deputy. Deadrick, a lawyer, spent the past four years as an assistant attorney general for the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD Bar process to be studied for admitting lawyers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A special committee will look at how South Dakota decides whether lawyers should be admitted to practice in the state. The South Dakota Supreme Court ordered the study. It comes amid debate nationwide and in South Dakota about the process. South Dakota requires most applicants pass an examination and meet other standards.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

North Dakota authorities search for missing girl

FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
FORT YATES, ND
dakotafreepress.com

South Dakota Sees Highest Rent Increase in Nation in October

Florida’s median rent has increased 23.2% since October 2021, but the median rent in Kristi’s favorite destination in October actually declined 1.2%. Nationwide, median rent fell for the second straight month, down 0.97% in October after a September dip of 2.5%. In October, the national median rent was 7.8% higher that it was a year ago.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD ed board sets dates for 2023 standards hearings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two remaining hearings on a controversial proposal of different content standards for social studies in South Dakota K-12 schools will be next year, the state Board of Education Standards has decided. The board will hold one hearing on Saturday, February 11, in Pierre. The...
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

Fewer South Dakotans fishing, prompting worries of state revenue loss

Proud fusherman posing with his catch at local river. He's wearing green cap, sunglasses,fishing vest, and beige t-shirt. Holding the fish, looking at camera and smiling. Blurry water ina background. November 22, 2022. Fewer South Dakotans are fishing, and that could spell trouble for the state Game, Fish and Parks...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards

The public had a second opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Monday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The in-person comment session came after nearly 1,000 people submitted written testimony, and dozens of educators braved the cold to protest the document.  […] The post Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page. GFP said Tuesday...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
IOWA STATE

