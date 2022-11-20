ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Davenport woman strikes 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle, sheriff’s office says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Davenport woman was arrested after she struck two deputies with her vehicle, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were responding to a call at the Max Pay Pawn Shop located at 646 North Combee Road in unincorporated Lakeland around 12:49 p.m. in reference to a person attempting to use a stolen credit card.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Drone saves hiker in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Drone to the rescue!. Officials with Polk County say a hiker was in distress at Tigers Creek Preserve on Friday. Polk County Fire Rescue received the report and found the hiker with an aerial drone. The drone searched for the hiker who was reportedly...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged

A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
ORLANDO, FL
Body of missing autistic Central Florida boy found

ORLANDO (CBS Miami) The body of a young autistic Central Florida boy who went missing a day ago in his neighborhood was found in a nearby canal, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Aaron Peña, 5, was last seen around noon Wednesday and was reported missing in an area...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

