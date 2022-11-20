Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022Uncovering FloridaFlorida State
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Davenport woman strikes 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle, sheriff’s office says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Davenport woman was arrested after she struck two deputies with her vehicle, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were responding to a call at the Max Pay Pawn Shop located at 646 North Combee Road in unincorporated Lakeland around 12:49 p.m. in reference to a person attempting to use a stolen credit card.
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
Osceola sheriff asking for public’s help in locating missing 73-year-old
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 73-year-old man. Herman McClenton went missing on Nov. 24 around 4 p.m. from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee. Deputies said McClenton is originally from the Eustis area...
Drone saves hiker in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Drone to the rescue!. Officials with Polk County say a hiker was in distress at Tigers Creek Preserve on Friday. Polk County Fire Rescue received the report and found the hiker with an aerial drone. The drone searched for the hiker who was reportedly...
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged
A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
‘Nobody should ever have their life taken away’: Family demands justice after St. Pete woman found with hatchet in head
A St. Petersburg man was accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run crash, troopers say
OCOEE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in Orange County, the Ocoee Police Department said. The crash happened on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the Forestbrooke community, in Ocoee. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. Police believe the...
Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
‘They just hit him and left:’ Mother of man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run hopes police find driver
OCOEE, Fla. – The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run crash in Ocoee Friday hope investigators are able to locate the driver responsible. Police said the crash occurred around 3:34 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Lane and Bridlewood Drive, near the entrance to the Forestbrooke community. [TRENDING:...
Man walking near Ocoee residential neighborhood killed in hit-and-run crash, police say
OCOEE, Fla. – A pedestrian died Friday after a hit-and-run crash near the entrance of a residential community in Ocoee and police are still searching for the driver. Officers said the wreck occurred around 3:34 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near Forestbrooke, where the man was walking.
Florida woman accused of recklessly driving toward Turkey Trot racers while leaving scene of crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A Florida woman was arrested on Thanksgiving after police said she drove recklessly toward a 5K Turkey Trot racecourse in St. Petersburg while leaving the scene of a crash. According to officers, 38-year-old Ashlee Lauren Morgan sped toward the secure racecourse, where 3,000 runners were...
15-year-old shooting victim dies after being left at Bradenton hospital, deputies say
Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a teenager's death after he died while being treated for a gunshot wound Thursday.
Motorcyclist dies in Pinellas County crash on Thanksgiving
A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thanksgiving evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
'People are dying': Florida residents want change at dangerous intersection after deadly motorcycle crash
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - It’s a call no parent wants to receive. A 21-year-old on his way back home from Thanksgiving dinner was killed in a motorcycle crash. It happened at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Bird Road in Casselberry when his motorcycle struck a car. A family...
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found dead hours after he was reported missing from his home in Orange County.
Body of missing autistic Central Florida boy found
ORLANDO (CBS Miami) The body of a young autistic Central Florida boy who went missing a day ago in his neighborhood was found in a nearby canal, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Aaron Peña, 5, was last seen around noon Wednesday and was reported missing in an area...
Woman arrested after brawl with jealous beau who hit her with breakfast sandwich
A Leesburg woman was arrested after a brawl with her jealous beau who hit her with a breakfast sandwich. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sunday to the 1200 block of Pine Island Drive when 39-year-old Jennifer Louise Reccoppa called 911 to report an attack. Reccoppa said she...
75-year-old Villager sentenced to 90 days in jail after violating probation
A 75-year-old Villager has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after violating her probation. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, has been behind bars since Sept. 21 at the Sumter County Detention Center. Chandler was sentenced Nov. 17 to...
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests four in unlicensed contracting sting
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in the aftermath of Operation Recover, an undercover initiative to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After the devastating property damage caused by the category 4 storm, the sheriff’s office planned an...
Woman arrested on DUI charge after Florida deputy killed in crash
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed a deputy on Interstate 75 in Florida.
