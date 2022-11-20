Read full article on original website
WVNews
Wisconsin 43, Dayton 42
DAYTON (3-2) Camara 2-7 2-3 6, Holmes 3-6 3-5 9, Blakney 0-4 0-0 0, Elvis 7-17 1-1 16, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Amzil 3-8 0-0 9, Sharavjamts 0-5 0-0 0, Nwokeji 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 6-9 42.
WVNews
Ohio St. 80, No. 21 Texas Tech 73
TEXAS TECH (4-2) Batcho 7-10 6-7 21, Obanor 7-12 3-3 19, Harmon 5-11 0-0 10, Isaacs 3-9 2-2 8, Tyson 4-8 0-0 10, Fisher 1-2 1-1 3, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Jennings 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-55 12-13 73.
WVNews
W. Kentucky 71, Tulane 65
W. KENTUCKY (5-1) Hamilton 2-8 0-0 4, Sharp 3-4 0-0 6, Akot 3-6 2-2 11, Frampton 5-8 5-8 19, McKnight 4-8 2-3 10, Diagne 5-9 1-1 13, Rawls 3-7 0-0 6, Lander 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-52 10-14 71.
WVNews
American 74, Georgetown 70
AMERICAN (3-2) O'Neil 7-17 0-0 16, Rogers 3-3 1-2 7, Knotek 5-9 3-3 14, Sprouse 4-8 4-4 15, Stephens 4-7 0-0 9, Ballisager Webb 4-7 1-2 9, Ball 0-1 0-0 0, Donadio 2-4 0-0 4, Gleaton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 9-11 74.
WVNews
Detroit 110, Denver 108
DETROIT (110) Bogdanovic 8-17 5-6 22, Livers 2-3 0-0 5, Bagley III 7-8 0-0 14, Hayes 3-9 2-2 9, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Knox II 8-11 0-0 17, Duren 2-3 0-0 4, Burks 7-13 5-6 21, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 45-88 12-14 110.
WVNews
Milestone highlights Mark Andrews' return for Baltimore
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mark Andrews surpassed 4,000 yards receiving for his career last weekend. He downplayed the accomplishment — but Baltimore Ravens teammate Calais Campbell was happy to reflect on it. “I think that was pretty cool. He’s going to hit a lot more milestones, though,”...
WVNews
St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT
SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69.
Ellis, USC beat BYU in 1st round of Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 21 of his 27 points after the break to help Southern California beat BYU 82-76 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The 27 points tied a career high for Ellis, who made all five of his shots and 11 of 13 free throws after halftime for the Trojans (4-1). With the guard leading the way, USC made 18 of 29 shots (62.1%) after the break, turning a 31-30 halftime lead into a double-digit margin by the 13-minute mark and ultimately an 18-point bulge with about five minutes left. From there, the Trojans had some trouble protecting that cushion — and the ball — as the Cougars tried to rally. BYU got a 3-pointer from Rudi Williams followed by an immediate one from Jaxson Robinson after a 5-second violation on USC, then Robinson struck again from the right corner to suddenly cut the deficit to 75-67 with 1:38 left. But the Cougars, while continuing to keep the pressure on, got no closer until the final 15 seconds when the outcome was largely decided.
Canton, Tioga set for state football games
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area teams will battle for their respective seasons this weekend. In New York, Tioga football puts its 25-game win streak on the line Friday afternoon in the New York State Class D State Final Four. The #1 Tigers (12-0) will face #2 Randolph (11-0) at 3 pm Friday at Union-Endicott. […]
WVNews
Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105
L.A. LAKERS (105) Brown Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Walker IV 8-18 6-7 24, Davis 11-17 15-16 37, Beverley 0-2 0-0 0, Reaves 3-5 5-5 11, Gabriel 0-3 0-0 0, Bryant 4-5 0-0 8, Nunn 2-4 0-0 4, Schroder 0-6 0-0 0, Westbrook 8-20 3-7 21. Totals 36-85 29-35 105.
WVNews
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can't think of anything he's faced in his career “much tougher” than what he's dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday's game...
WVNews
Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Surrounded by a slew of players with their arms draped over shoulders, West Bloomfield High School assistant coach Justin Ibe bowed his head and led a Christian prayer before a recent Friday night game. Forty yards down the sideline, three Muslim young men...
Lattimore among 7 Saints back at practice as 49ers await
Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore is among six New Orleans players who've return to practice after being unavailable to play during a Week 11 victory over the Los Angeles Rams
