PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Watch: Penguins' Evgeni Malkin brought to tears by son before 1,000th game
Evgeni Malkin displayed plenty of emotion before even taking the ice Sunday night for the 1000th game of his career. The longtime Penguins center was brought to tears in the dressing room as his son, Nikita, read the team’s starting lineup. The pair, both in tears, shared a long...
NBC Sports
Crosby, Ovechkin, other NHL stars congratulate Bergeron on scoring 1,000 points
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron made history Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning by becoming the fourth B's player to score 1,000 career points. The milestone point came in the second period when the Bruins captain assisted on Brad Marchand's goal. The Bruins eventually won 5-3 to improve to an NHL-best 17-2-0 on the season.
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
markerzone.com
PENGUINS CELEBRATE EVGENI MALKIN'S 1000TH GAME IN HILARIOUS STYLE
Evgeni Malkin is playing in his 1000th NHL game on Sunday night, as the Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks. To celebrate Malkin's milestone, his teammate all joined him in his pre-game ritual, which made for funny content. This could become a regular thing. Pittsburgh's locker room - mostly Sidney Crosby...
WGRZ TV
Sabres 90s night takes over Keybank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at Keybank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
CBS Sports
Blues' Torey Krug: Exits warmups
Krug (upper body) left during pre-game warmups and is not expected to play Monday against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Just as Colton Parayko is set to return from a three-game absence, it appears the Blues will be down another top blueliner for at least one game. Krug has four goals and eight points while averaging 19:39 of ice time through 17 games on the year. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's game in Buffalo.
NHL
Yardbarker
Updates on injured Flyers, Jackson Cates recalled
Amid a seven-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers announced updates regarding their injured players:. Konecny will miss the next 10-14 days. Against the Boston Bruins on November 17, Konecny suffered an upper-body injury and was not present for the third period. Konecny was on a seven-game point streak (3G, 7A) going into the matchup against the Bruins. He remains tied for first in points on the Flyers with 19 (7G, 12A). Konecny did not play in Saturday’s defeat to the Montreal Canadiens, or Monday’s loss to the Calgary Flames.
Casey DeSmith Misses Penguins Practice for Precautionary Injury Evaluation
The Pittsburgh Penguins held Casey DeSmith from practice as a precaution.
NHL
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Grabs another helper
Zibanejad recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings. Zibanejad sent what appeared to be a routine dump-in, but linemate Chris Kreider beat out the icing and then fired a one-timer for the Rangers' game-winning goal in the third period. The assist gave Zibanejad a four-game point streak (one goal, three helpers), and he's gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 outings. For the year, the star center has 10 goals, 12 assists, 86 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 20 games.
NHL Stat Pack: Are the Detroit Red Wings Playoff-Bound?
Carol Schram analyzes Jason Robertson's hot start, the disappointing Anaheim Ducks and the resurging Detroit Red Wings.
Penguins vs. Flames, Game 20: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-7-3) will attempt to win their fourth game in a row Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Flames (9-7-2) in their unofficial tradition of a Thanksgiving-eve home game. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 10 points in his last three games, as the Penguins are inching their way toward the team they are to become.
CBS Sports
