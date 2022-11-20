ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Paul Ryan says he is a 'never-again Trumper' after tough midterm losses

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GiX1E_0jHurhXt00


F ormer House Speaker Paul Ryan said he is a "never-again Trumper" less than a week after former President Donald Trump announced a third White House run .

Ryan expressed gratitude for his time working with Trump when they were both in office but said there are better options for 2024 in an interview with Jonathan Karl on ABC's This Week on Sunday.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DENIED GOVERNMENT WEBSITES FOR HOMELESSNESS AND FRAUD: REPORT

"I was not a 'never Trumper,'" Ryan said. "I governed with him, and I am very proud of those days. I am proud of the accomplishments of the tax reform, deregulation, criminal justice reform. I am really excited about the judges we got on the bench, not just the Supreme Court but throughout the judiciary. But I am a 'never-again Trumper.' Why? Because I want to win. And we lose with Trump."


In his assessment of Republicans' weak performance in the midterm elections, he pointed to what he called the "Trump factor" and highlighted the difference in the performance of Trump-backed candidates versus non-Trump Republicans.

"It’s pretty clear with Trump we lose. So I don’t mean this personally. It’s just evidence. We lost the House in '18. We lost the presidency in '20, we lost the Senate in '20, and now, in 2022, we should have and could have won the Senate. We didn’t, and we have a much lower majority in the House because of that Trump factor. It’s palpable right now," Ryan said. "We get past Trump, we start winning elections. We stick with Trump, we keep losing elections."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Since announcing his candidacy Tuesday, Trump has received pushback from several figures on the political Right who prefer other candidates for 2024.

Comments / 5

John Nehrer
2d ago

Seriously after opposing everything Trump tried to do your now trying to take credit. It's because of you alot of good things didn't get done. What a loser!

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”

Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
MONTANA STATE
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plans for another presidential run. Gingrich's suspicions come after the Republican Party experienced disappointing results in the 2022 midterm elections, with many Trump-endorsed Republican candidates, such as Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, falling short of victory on Tuesday night.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
254K+
Followers
73K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy