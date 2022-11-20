In the Peacock original series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) is back and in Berlin. Several years after we last saw him in the first two installments of the film franchise, Bumper is stuck in a rut and looking to revive his music career when he gets a phone call from Pieter Krämer (Flula Borg), convincing him to get on a plane and go all in, so far from home. But once there, he learns that you really can have a riff-off anywhere, as he digs deep to see if he has it in him to write original songs that people will want to hear.

