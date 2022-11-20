Read full article on original website
'Tulsa King's Dana Delany & Max Casella Reveal New Details on Their Characters
In Paramount+’s latest crime-drama series Tulsa King from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and writer Terence Winter (The Sopranos), Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mafia head Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years in prison, Manfredi is released to a changed world and discovers there’s no longer a place for him in his old stomping grounds. When his family sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma with the promise of territories ripe for the picking, Manfredi must build up new alliances and establish himself among the criminal underworld of the south. Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany plays wealthy equestrian Margaret, and Max Casella (The Sopranos) plays Armand Truisi, an old associate of Manfredi’s who’s now working for the Invernizzi family.
Sarah Hyland & Adam Devine Talk ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ and Reuniting After 'Modern Family'
In the Peacock original series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) is back and in Berlin. Several years after we last saw him in the first two installments of the film franchise, Bumper is stuck in a rut and looking to revive his music career when he gets a phone call from Pieter Krämer (Flula Borg), convincing him to get on a plane and go all in, so far from home. But once there, he learns that you really can have a riff-off anywhere, as he digs deep to see if he has it in him to write original songs that people will want to hear.
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Diego Luna Reveals Which ‘Andor’ Scene Made Him Cry on Set
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]. Across the twelve-episode first season of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor, Diego Luna has given consistently awe-inspiring performances that have reinforced why Cassian Andor is one of the best characters that Star Wars has ever created. Whether he has been scheming for ways to make enough money to finally escape Ferrix or realizing the true costs of rebellion, he has risen to meet the challenge while never losing sight of the realistic human component that makes Cassian such a compelling figure. It's hard to pin down just one scene where Luna's incredible acting skills shine brighter than any other moment.
Watch Michael J. Fox Receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Honor at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards
Michael J. Fox was celebrated for his outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The award was presented by Woody Harrelson, who worked with Fox on the movie, Doc Hollywood. As he introduced Fox, Harrelson said “to his cause, Michael J. Fox has brought understanding, empathy and resolve, and, with it, inspiration to millions who now stand a little taller, speak in a voice a little stronger and hold on just a little tighter to something all of humanity needs a whole lot more of — hope.”
'Glass Onion': Daniel Craig & Rian Johnson Call Steven Spielberg a Modern Master at Staging Scenes
In 2019, writer and director Rian Johnson wowed audiences with his star-studded whodunnit, Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig as the southern aristocratic Detective Benoit Blanc, earning the filmmaker his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Now, the duo return in an all-new modern mystery, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that features an entirely different ensemble cast tasked with solving a puzzling faux murder. That is, until someone does, in fact, wind up dead. Benoit Blanc is once again back on the case, alongside a crew of wealthy friends played by Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monáe, gathered together on tech billionaire Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) Greek island for rich revelry.
New ‘Creed III’ Image Shows Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors' Complicated Relationship
When the first Creed movie debuted in 2015, a surprising new franchise was born that seemed like a worthy successor to the Rocky franchise that was led by Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. The third installment of the Creed franchise, Creed III is set to drop in March 2023, and we will return to see our reigning champion, Adonis “Donnie” Creed (Michael B. Jordan) face off against yet another challenger to the crown. This time around though, the challenge will not be coming from far off but will be a lot closer to home, making it a complicated face-off as shown in a new image released by Empire.
New 'Tom Jones' Footage Spotlights Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde's Sizzling Chemistry
Masterpiece, a series that strives to bring "the best in drama to American public television audiences," has released a teaser trailer announcing the 2023 lineup. The brief 30-second trailer gives fans a look at all the series that will be on Masterpiece in the winter and spring of 2023, and within the trailer were brief snippets of shows such as Miss Scarlet & The Duke, All Creatures Great & Small, fan-favorite Sandition, and the highly-anticipated Tom Jones, a four-part miniseries.
'Wednesday's Production Designer Discusses the Inspirations Behind the Show's Gothic Look
Even while November and December call for the holiday season, the Christmas festivities didn't stop the Addams Family from marking November 23—on a Wednesday—as a day to yet again spread their kookiness onto everyone's screens. Indeed, the eight-episode series, Wednesday, has finally arrived at Netflix, extending the spooky season with a modern and more edgy take on the famously creepy family. Of course, apart from the cast members' performances, and impressive costumes and make-up, adapting the characters of Charles Addams would also require a well-executed production design. The show's production designer, Mark Scruton, told Variety that he opted to use the original source material as his primary reference, particularly in the intricate stained-glass, Romanian forest, and shrunken head scenes.
'Bones And All' Featurette: Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Was Moved by Lee & Maren's Love Story
Bones and All star Timothée Chalamet has opened up on what drew him to the role of cannibalistic lover Lee in his latest movie. The film has roused interest for its horror-romance fusion which chronicles the story of Lee and Maren (Taylor Russell), two teenagers on the fringes of society that are forced to navigate identity, self-acceptance and a mutual addiction of consuming the flesh of humans. Whilst the movie has primarily garnered attention for its gory concept, its deeper themes are something the cast has consistently drawn attention to.
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
'Stepmom' Is a Perfect Thanksgiving Reminder to Cherish Every Moment
Back in 1998, Chris Columbus’ film Stepmom hit the scene, and while it may not be a film about Thanksgiving it’s a perfect film to watch ahead of the holiday. The setting alone with its vibrant orange and yellow leaves and cozy bundle-up feeling checks off all the boxes to satisfy the autumnal aesthetic. But it’s not just the visual aspect that makes Stepmom a must-watch for Thanksgiving, it’s the story within it.
What to Watch on Netflix this Thanksgiving
Ah, Thanksgiving. It is a time to gather with loved ones to reflect, eat, and be together. In the midst of all that, you may turn to streaming services like Netflix to look for something to watch. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to check out for the holidays.
'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47. Aycox’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but she had been diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented,...
Keegan-Michael Key Returns as ‘Key & Peele’ Substitute Teacher in Hilarious Paramount+ Ad
In the height of the streaming wars advertising is everything. There have been a ton of creative ads in the past that have highlighted a particular streamer’s rich library, but Paramount+ might have just dropped the funniest streaming commercial of all time which sees the return of an iconic Key & Peele character. In the streamer’s latest ad, Keegan-Michael Key returns as "Substitute Teacher" Mr. Garvey who loses it over Paramount’s various kid-friendly IPs.
'Bones and All': Michael Stuhlbarg is Luca Guadagnino's One-Scene Wonder Again
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Bones and All.Bones and All reunites director Luca Guadagnino with Timothée Chalamet after their Academy Award-nominated first collaboration on 2017’s Call Me By Your Name. Chalamet is arguably the most ambitious young actor of his generation, and Call Me By Your Name was the film that made the world wake up to his enormous talent. However, Bones and All doesn’t just reunite Guadagnino and Chalamet; it also brings back Michael Stuhlbarg, who co-starred as Elio’s (Chalamet) father, Mr. Perlman, in Call Me By Your Name. In both films, Stuhlbarg proves that he has the ability to absolutely transfix the audience in a very short amount of time.
‘The White Lotus’: Haley Lu Richardson Weighs in on the Intense Response to Portia’s Outfits
Just like Season 1, The White Lotus Season 2 is a major conversation starter. But, there’s one particular element of the show that’s sparked an especially intense response — Portia’s outfits. (And just about everything Portia does, for that matter.) Creator, writer and director Mike White...
Cuarón, del Toro, and Iñárritu: Their 10 Best Movies, According to IMDb
Known as "Three Amigos of Cinema," Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu are arguably the most popular Mexican filmmakers in modern Hollywood, maybe even worldwide. Throughout their respective careers (which date back decades), each of them has crafted multiple memorable films of outstanding quality,...
'Spirited': Ryan Reynolds Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at a Choreography Rehearsal
While Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell may look like well-seasoned professionals, dancing their way onto small screens in Apple TV+’s holiday musical Spirited, a recent behind-the-scenes look reveals the hard work and dedication it took to get them there. Sharing the clip in a Twitter post, Reynolds gave fans a backstage peek which featured him and his co-star hammering down a routine for one of the film’s big numbers. Captioned “You’ve got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be … slightly less bad at it?” Reynolds goes on to thank the viewers who’ve already tuned in for the holiday feature that puts a new spin on the classic Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Ends With 30-Minute Dance Sequence
The Magic Mike franchise is one that has befuddled and delighted audiences since its inception back in 2012. The film brought Channing Tatum back into the dancing world as Mike, a handyman and carpenter who by day makes ends meet where he can. At night, he's a dancer at an all-male strip club, which highlights the joy that (mainly) bachelorette parties have in the club and thus the franchise was born.
