Sumter County firefighters rescue dog stuck in recliner

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — You may hear of firefighters rescuing a cat stuck in a tree, but one dog was saved from a rare situation.

Sumter County Fire and Emergency Medical Services team rescued a dog that was trapped in a recliner on Nov. 11.

Firefighters received a 911 call about Elwood — a 15-year-old blind dog who had gotten stuck in the gearing of the chair.

Once Sumter County firefighters arrived at the scene, they slowly reversed the recliner and then tried to take apart the chair.

Lt. Harold Jacques said they managed to free Elwood’s hind leg from the gearing and saw that there were some small marks and some hair missing.

The firefighters advised the owner to take their dog to the veterinarian to be checked out. Upon medical examination, it was determined that Elwood did not suffer any broken bones.

The couple who owned the dog gave the fire station a cake and thank-you card to express their gratitude.

“We explained that we all own dogs and it was (a) pleasure to help,” Jacques said.

