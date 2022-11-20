ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

They’re back: Longhorns reappear in AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll rankings

By Billy Gates
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are back in the polls again.

After the 55-14 win over Kansas on Saturday , the Longhorns moved back inside the top 25 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll rankings to No. 24.

The Longhorns earned 128 points in the AP Top 25 to slide back in ahead of No. 25 Central Florida and behind No. 23 Coastal Carolina. In the USA Today Coaches Poll, Texas scored 112 points to slot a spot ahead of a team it beat earlier in the season, University of Texas at San Antonio. Coastal Carolina is also No. 23 in the coaches poll.

At 7-4, Texas is the only team with four losses ranked in either poll. The latest College Football Playoff committee rankings will be released Tuesday evening, and given the history of the committee’s rankings, Texas should show back up in those somewhere between 20-25.

TCU stayed undefeated after its dramatic 29-28 win over Baylor and they held at No. 4 in both polls. Kansas State, who Texas beat earlier in the season, moved up four spots to No. 15 in the AP Top 25, and four spots to No. 13 in the coaches poll, with a 48-31 win over West Virginia.

Ole Miss tumbled six spots to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 after a 42-27 loss to Arkansas, and North Carolina dropped five spots to No. 19 after losing 21-17 to Georgia Tech. Notre Dame moved up five spots to No. 13 after beating Boston College 44-0 in blizzard conditions.

