What The Wizards Plan To Do To Take Down The Hornets Today

This season has been filled with a number of “trap” games for the Wizards. Today, they will face yet another game as they are hosting the Charlotte Hornets.

The Wizards have yet another matchup today against the Charlotte Hornets. This time, they will be the host as this game will take place in Washington. In their last meeting, LaMelo Ball did not play as he was still recovering from an injury. Today, he remains out as he is hurt yet again just after returning to the lineup recently.

The schedule surely has been in the Wizards favor as their opponents have been hit with the injury bug a lot lately when playing against them. The ball is in their court as the Wizards certainly need to take advantage of these opportunities.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Nov 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will not have guard Delon Wright is out indefinitely as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Jordan Goodwin is questionable with a knee injury.

There are two additions to Washington's injury list today with Monte Morris officially out and Rui Hachimura listed as questionable, both with ankle soreness, for this evening's contest. For Charlotte, LaMelo Ball & Dennis Smith Jr out with an ankle injuries . Mark Williams is day to day with an ankle injury. Cody Martin is out recovering from knee surgery.





Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Monte Morris-QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)

Jordan Goodwin-QUESTIONABLE (Knee)

Charlotte Hornets:

LaMelo Ball-OUT (Ankle)

Dennis Smith Jr.-OUT (Ankle)

Mark Williams-QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)

Cody Martin-QUESTIONABLE (Knee)





The Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal , Corey Kispert

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma ,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Charlotte Hornets:

Guards: Kelly Oubre Jr, Terry Rozier III

Forwards:P.J. Washington, Gordon Hayward

Center: Mason Plumlee

Stopping Kelly Oubre should be the Wizard’s focus today - USA Today

The Bottom Line

This is yet again another trap game for the Wizards. Fortunately for them, the Hornets may be a team who is discreetly tanking this season. They can certainly benefit from drafting a guy like Victor Wembanyama. The Hornets need a star to pair next to LaMelo Ball. The Wizard’s Big Three is fully healthy and back in the lineup. They are all looking as good as they ever has in their entire careers at the moment too.

Have to get these guys going early today - Tyrone Montgomery Jr.

The game plan is simple for the Wizards today. They must make an assertive effort to defend the three ball tonight. Washington should jump on the Hornets early on in this game. With that being said, teams are already shooting a lot of threes in today’s game. The Hornets will launch even more three’s if they’re down early on. If the Wizards can prevent that from happening, get their big three going early, and play every possession like it’s their last, then Washington should take care of business and win this one easily.