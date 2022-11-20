Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
AAA: Prepare your car before traveling for holidays
As thousands of people hit the roads this Thanksgiving, AAA Mid-Atlantic is asking Marylanders to ensure their vehicles are prepared. AAA anticipates helping about 400,000 stranded drivers nationwide during the holiday weekend -- more than 9,000 of which will be in Maryland. "In Maryland, we're looking at slightly over 1...
mocoshow.com
Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s Statement on MDOT Decision on I-495/1-270 Toll Lanes Contract
Last week the Maryland Department of Transportation announced the next steps for the State of Maryland’s Traffic Relief Plan, which included a10-month extension for private companies to submit proposals. On Friday, Governor-Elect Wes Moore issued the following statement:. “Improvements along I-270 and the Capital Beltway are. essential to our...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland service members send greetings home for Thanksgiving
Maryland service members send greetings home for Thanksgiving:. MSgt. Aaron Washington, of Clinton, Prince George's County. Cmdr. Brendan Gotowka, of Ellicott City, Howard County. MSgt. Samuels, of Grasonville, Queen Anne's County.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland terminates Catalina Pool Builders' license; customers want their money back
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland officials terminated the operating license for Catalina Pool Builders as customers seek to get their money back. The Severna Park company closed its doors in October, leaving customers with unfinished projects. Dr. Lisa Wilson tries to avoid her backyard. The mental health specialist said...
TV meteorologist, pilot from Timonium, Maryland, die in news helicopter crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV — and by coworkers who'd been reporting on the crash live from the station's studio.Tayag is from Timonium, Maryland, according to his social media profile pages.Fighting back tears, anchors Jamie Boll and Molly Grantham mourned their colleagues...
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next month
When it comes to grocery shopping, having more options near you is almost always preferred. Luckily, that will soon be the case for some Maryland residents because a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more.
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
Dukem Restaurant Founder Tefera Zewdie Dead At 66
Tefera Zewdie, founder and owner of beloved Ethiopian restaurants Dukem in D.C. and Baltimore, died Nov. 14, according to an update on the restaurants’ website. He was 66. He was widely known as a pioneering businessman in the local Ethiopian community who paved the way for many others to launch businesses of their own or find employment.
Wbaltv.com
Nonprofit aims to help those with intellectual disabilities in all aspects of life
TIMONIUM, Md. — A Maryland nonprofit aims to help those with intellectual disabilities in all aspects of life. At Brick Bodies in Timonium, Tim Nelson is wiping down a treadmill as it's part of his duties at the fitness center where he has been working since February. "I clean...
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
WJLA
'Get used to it': Governor-elect Wes Moore has goals and will move fast to accomplish them
MARYLAND (7News) — It's been only two weeks since Wes Moore was elected to be the next Governor of Maryland and he's already met with current Governor Larry Hogan, announced his transition team and made a number of key hires on his staff. Moore explained that this is his normal pace of accomplishing things.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A popular discount grocery store chain with more than 442 locations throughout the country just opened another new supermarket location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need
Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Wbaltv.com
Online sports betting to start Wednesday morning in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Seven online sportsbooks will go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday morning. It has taken a couple of years to get to this point since voters approved sports gambling in Maryland. "This process took longer than it should have, but we're...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland
- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Attorney on squeegee kid trial in adult court: 'Mosby office charging decision'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, a judge ruled that the 15-year-old squeegee kid accused of murder will be tried as an adult. Tavon Scott was to plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for the case going to the juvenile system, but Circuit Court Judge Charles Dorset rejected the deal.
wypr.org
Attorney General Frosh on the cover-up of abuse by Baltimore's Catholic archdiocese
158 priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore abused more than 600 victims over the past 80 years, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. The office has been investigating allegations of abuse -- and the Catholic Church’s action to protect abusers - since 2019. A court motion filed Thursday outlines some of the investigation’s findings and asks a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge to release the report to the public. Read the press release here.
Ocean City Today
Most popular baby names for girls in Maryland
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Opinion: Hogan should set his sights on Andy Harris
Eastern Shore voter: If Gov. Hogan genuinely wants to play a role in taking down the far right in the GOP, he should consider challenging Congressman Harris. The post Opinion: Hogan should set his sights on Andy Harris appeared first on Maryland Matters.
