ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

AAA: Prepare your car before traveling for holidays

As thousands of people hit the roads this Thanksgiving, AAA Mid-Atlantic is asking Marylanders to ensure their vehicles are prepared. AAA anticipates helping about 400,000 stranded drivers nationwide during the holiday weekend -- more than 9,000 of which will be in Maryland. "In Maryland, we're looking at slightly over 1...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

TV meteorologist, pilot from Timonium, Maryland, die in news helicopter crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV — and by coworkers who'd been reporting on the crash live from the station's studio.Tayag is from Timonium, Maryland, according to his social media profile pages.Fighting back tears, anchors Jamie Boll and Molly Grantham mourned their colleagues...
TIMONIUM, MD
DCist

Dukem Restaurant Founder Tefera Zewdie Dead At 66

Tefera Zewdie, founder and owner of beloved Ethiopian restaurants Dukem in D.C. and Baltimore, died Nov. 14, according to an update on the restaurants’ website. He was 66. He was widely known as a pioneering businessman in the local Ethiopian community who paved the way for many others to launch businesses of their own or find employment.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need

Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
MARYLAND STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Online sports betting to start Wednesday morning in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Seven online sportsbooks will go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday morning. It has taken a couple of years to get to this point since voters approved sports gambling in Maryland. "This process took longer than it should have, but we're...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland

- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Attorney General Frosh on the cover-up of abuse by Baltimore's Catholic archdiocese

158 priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore abused more than 600 victims over the past 80 years, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. The office has been investigating allegations of abuse -- and the Catholic Church’s action to protect abusers - since 2019. A court motion filed Thursday outlines some of the investigation’s findings and asks a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge to release the report to the public. Read the press release here.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy