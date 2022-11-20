ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Why did the Cardinals fire Sean Kugler? Groping incident in Mexico City leads to coach's dismissal, report says

The Cardinals have endured a tumultuous season to date and it got even rockier during the team's Week 11 trip to Mexico City. The Cardinals were unable to compete with the 49ers during their "Monday Night Football" clash at Estadio Azteca. Arizona lost 38-10 in a drubbing similar to that of their season-opening loss to the Chiefs (44-21).
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

College football Week 13 bowl projections: USC controls playoff destiny

No. 5 USC will make the College Football Playoff if it beats No. 13 Notre Dame and wins the Pac-12 championship. That is the door that opened when South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 in Week 12. Now, first-year coach Lincoln Riley – who led Oklahoma to the CFP three times – has a chance to lead the Trojans to a remarkable turnaround after one season. It does not hurt to have transfer portal gems Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison, among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

What channel is 49ers vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 11

Buenos dias, football. The NFL crossed the Atlantic four times this year; Monday night, it heads south of the border to bring you 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City. In the final game of the league's 2022 International Series, the 49ers will look to extend their winning streak to three. San Francisco (5-4) entered Week 11 one-half game behind Seattle for first place in the NFC West. The Niners also can put distance between themselves and the Cardinals (4-6) in the division with a win.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

What happened to J.J. Watt? Cardinals star overcame 'very emotional' heart scare during season

There aren't many players in the NFL who can compete with the toughness of J.J. Watt. In his Age 33 campaign, the Cardinals edge rusher has appeared in nine of the team's 10 games and has racked up his most sacks (5.5) since 2018 and most tackles for loss (seven) since 2020, and he has graded out as the 53rd-best interior defender, according to ProFootballFocus.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

Melvin Gordon says goodbye to Broncos fans with O.J. Simpson meme

Melvin Gordon is keeping things interesting on his way out of Denver. A day after he was released by the Broncos, Gordon said farewell to the fans with a photoshopped meme of himself inside O.J. Simpson's Ford Bronco during the infamous 1994 police chase. The meme shows Gordon in the...
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Why did Melvin Gordon get cut by Broncos? Chronic fumble issues force Denver to release veteran RB

The Broncos have lost another running back following a game against the Raiders. This time, the decision was made by the team. Denver announced Monday it had waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after a 22-16 overtime defeat to Las Vegas. During the Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Raiders in Week 4, starter Javonte Williams tore several ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, that ended his 2022 campaign.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 12: Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. among top free agent pickups

Welcoming to stashing season! As playoff pictures snap into focus in fantasy football leagues, contenders are stocking up on assets who might -- might -- be able to help in the postseason. As such, guys who have yet to play this year, including Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, and Odell Beckham Jr., will be among the top Week 12 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. These guys aren't worth waiver claims like Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers, but they are worth targeting after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

It sure sounds like Zach Wilson is losing the Jets' locker room

The Jets lost to the Patriots on Sunday, but Zach Wilson may be losing the locker room. Wilson's performance on Sunday left a lot to be desired for a No. 2 overall pick: The second-year quarterback threw for 77 yards on 9-of-22 passing against a stout Patriots defense, but many, many plays were left on the field in the 10-3 loss to New England.
Sporting News

Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 12 Lions-Bills Showdown tournaments

Thursday's NFL slate begins with Josh Allen and the Bills playing in their second-straight game in Detroit against the surging Lions. Despite Detroit amid a three-game winning streak, the Bills sit as hefty 9.5-point road favorites, with the total set at a relatively high 54.5 points, according to BetMGM. With plenty of points expected and several big-named skill position players on both sidelines, crafting a DraftKings Showdown lineup is an entertaining way to start your Thanksgiving.
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 12 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Week 12 brings a break from byes with a full game feast starting with a tripleheader on Thanksgiving. Having a full complement of start 'em, sit 'em options sounds great, but it can actually create more headaches for fantasy football owners obsessing over every roster decision ahead of the stretch run. Fortunately, Sporting News' NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his latest helping of lineup advice.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 12 NFL Thanksgiving games

You always want to get your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions started off right when there's only one Thursday night game. That notion gets tripled during the three-game midweek feast offered by the NFL on Thanksgiving in Week 12. Starting with the Bills-Lions matchup (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS), continuing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Week 12 Fantasy Busts: Justin Fields, Cam Akers, Christian Watson among risky 'starts' in bad matchups

With zero teams on bye in Week 12, locking in your starting lineup becomes that much more challenging, as there are more names for every start 'em, sit 'em discussion. In one of the more important weeks of the fantasy football regular season, identifying players who could underperform relative to their projections can be the difference between making the playoffs and sitting things out after Week 14. Our Week 12 fantasy busts list is here to help you spot potential duds, such as Cam Akers, Christian Watson, and Justin Fields.

