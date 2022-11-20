ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nsjonline.com

Tar Heels look to bounce back, Wolfpack eye upset

When UNC and NC State meet on Black Friday in Chapel Hill for their annual rivalry game, it will be the 69th straight year the teams have faced off and the 112th meeting overall. The Tar Heels hold a 67-37-6 edge in the all-time series, but the Wolfpack enter the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nsjonline.com

College Basketball Roundup: Woods’ 19 lead N.C. A&T to win

GREENSBORO — Kam Woods scored 19 points as N.C. A&T beat Saint Andrews (NC) 109-57 on Tuesday night. Woods added eight assists and three steals for the Aggies (2-4). Marcus Watson scored 17 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor. Love Bettis finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.
GREENSBORO, NC
nsjonline.com

Duke, Wake Forest close out regular season with rare high stakes

History will be made at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday when Wake Forest and Duke conclude their regular seasons against each other. Both teams enter with identical 7-4 records and are each headed to a bowl game. This is the first time Duke and Wake have played when both teams...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy