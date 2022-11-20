Komets remain winless at home one month into season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A month into the Komets season, fans have had little reason to roar within the Jungle. Through five games at Memorial Coliseum, the Komets remain winless on home ice.

Fort Wayne’s latest setback was a 5-4 shootout loss to the Allen Americans on Saturday night. Trailing 2-0 midway through the second period, the Komets scored three unanswered goals before a back-and-forth battle ensued with Allen.

Following Saturday’s loss, head coach Ben Boudreau focused on the team’s high number of penalties accumulated throughout the season. With the Komets facing several penalty kills, it has hampered Fort Wayne’s ability to create offense.

The Komets will look to win their first home game on Thanksgiving night against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.