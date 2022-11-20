Read full article on original website
More than 100 migrants rescued from overloaded vessel before it hit sand bar in Florida Keys
More than 100 people were rescued from an overloaded vessel before it hit a sand bar in the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The vessel hit a sand bar off Whale Harbor, the Coast Guard Southeast said in a tweet. "There are reports of people in the water and our land partners are on scene," the agency said. Whale Harbor is in Islamorada, in the Upper Florida Keys.
