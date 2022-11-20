ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2 injured in Evanston house fire, more than 60 firefighters respond

By Molly Schramm
 3 days ago
Two people were sent to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon house fire in Evanston, Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington said.

He said the fire started between 2-2:30 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the fire and were transported to the hospital.

More than 60 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Washington said no firefighters were injured.

He did not identify the estimated cost of damage or what caused the fire.

