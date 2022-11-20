ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

PCSD: Vehicle found in search for missing father and son

By Corey Salmon, Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ip2G_0jHuokW500

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - UPDATED 11/22

According to PCSD, the Dodge Caravan that John and Jeffrey Euber were last seen in was found near Old Spanish Trail in Tucson.

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will have more information as it becomes available.

——

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is looking for 67-year-old John Euber and 34-year-old Jeffrey Euber.

PCSD says they were last seen on November 18th, 2022 in the 10000 block of East Snyder Creek.

Deputies say they are traveling in a 2013 Red Dodge Grand Caravan, Arizona License Plate BHR 2638.

John Euber :

PCSD
John Euber

Height : 5’ 8”

Weight : 170 lbs

Eyes : Brown

Hair : Gray

Last seen wearing : Sweatshirt and khaki pants

Jeffrey Euber :

PCSD
Jeffrey Euber

Height : 6’ 00”
Weight : 175 lbs
Eyes : Brown
Hair : Brown
Last seen wearing: Prescription glasses, tan sweater, and blue jeans

If you have information on his whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9 . He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving. The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
TUCSON, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
STANFIELD, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police: Man broke 78-year-old woman’s arm during robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for a man who seriously injured a 78-year-old woman while he was robbing her on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to officers, the robbery took place at the Walmart located at 9260 South Houghton. The suspect reportedly threw the woman to the ground, breaking her arm, before stealing her purse.
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy