PCSD: Vehicle found in search for missing father and son

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - UPDATED 11/22

According to PCSD, the Dodge Caravan that John and Jeffrey Euber were last seen in was found near Old Spanish Trail in Tucson.

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will have more information as it becomes available.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is looking for 67-year-old John Euber and 34-year-old Jeffrey Euber.

PCSD says they were last seen on November 18th, 2022 in the 10000 block of East Snyder Creek.

Deputies say they are traveling in a 2013 Red Dodge Grand Caravan, Arizona License Plate BHR 2638.

John Euber :

Height : 5’ 8”

Weight : 170 lbs

Eyes : Brown

Hair : Gray

Last seen wearing : Sweatshirt and khaki pants

Jeffrey Euber :

Height : 6’ 00”

Weight : 175 lbs

Eyes : Brown

Hair : Brown

Last seen wearing: Prescription glasses, tan sweater, and blue jeans

If you have information on his whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.

