Moscow, ID

Idaho stabbing victim's family says cops wasted their time looking into her ex-boyfriend who she called on the night of her murder

By Kenneth Niemeyer,Natalie Musumeci
 5 days ago

Flowers and other items are displayed at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.

Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

  • Two of the four killed University of Idaho students called an ex-boyfriend multiple times before the slayings, family said.
  • The parents of one of the victims said cops were "wasting their time" looking into the man their daughter called.
  • Police said they don't believe the man was involved in the crime, which has yet to be solved.

The parents of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said that cops were "wasting their time" by looking into the ex-boyfriend of their daughter — who repeatedly called the man on the night of the killings.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, called her ex-boyfriend Jack multiple times in the early morning hours of November 13 — before she and her three friends were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home nearby the Moscow, Idaho, college, according to Goncalves' parents.

But Goncalves' mother, Kristi Goncalves said Moscow police shouldn't consider him a suspect in the brutal killings, backing up her daughter's former boyfriend.

"They're wasting their time with Jack," she said during an interview on Fox News on Saturday night. "And Jack is just as distraught as we are. Jack is our family. Jack is 1,000%, 2,000% our family, and Jack is with us, and we stand behind him 100%."

Police confirmed on Sunday that investigators don't think the man Kaylee Goncalves called is connected to the killings, which have rocked the small college town.

"Everything that we have taken from those calls, we have followed up on, we've cleared and we believe that there is no connection there," Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said.

Kaylee Goncalves, along with pals Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death — likely while they were asleep — according to a local coroner.

No arrests have been made in the case and authorities have not yet named a suspect.

Kaylee Goncalves' sister, Alivea Goncalves, told Inside Edition that her sibling called Jack "six times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:44 a.m." and then again at 2:52 a.m. on November 13.

Mogen also called Jack three times between 2:44 a.m. and 2:52 a.m., the sister said.

Officials believe the victims were killed shortly after that following a night out .

Moscow police said on Sunday that investigators were "aware" of "multiple phone calls" from the phones of Kaylee Goncalves and Mogen "to a male."

Kristi Goncalves said on Fox News that her daughter's ex-boyfriend "is hurting."

"Kaylee and Jack would have eventually been married," the mother said, explaining that the two had recently broken up after years of dating and "were close to getting back together."

Meanwhile, police revealed on Sunday that two of the victims were found on the second floor and two were found on the third floor of the home that Kaylee Goncalves, Kernodle, and Mogen shared with two roommates.

Police said the two roommates — who police don't believe were involved in the killings — were home at the time of the attack, but did not wake up until later that morning.

Someone called 911 just before noon on November 13 requesting aid for an "unconscious person." The 911 call was made from one of the roommates' cellphones, said police.

Correction: November 21, 2022: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the man whom victims had called repeatedly on the night of their death had not been identified. He has since been identified and police said they don't believe he is involved in the murders.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 13

Lynny Klein
5d ago

mom sounded a little different while talking about her x boyfriend.... Police and investors are doing their job. To me it is weird that family is that upset about it. Itsgotta be hard but let them do there job.

Reply
9
Guest
5d ago

I don't think it's strange that the police were questioning Jack, Kaylee's ex.Supposedly they were to get back together.Whats to say during this break up Kaylee dated someone else and Jack didn't like that. Even though broken up maybe in his mind she cheated.You never really know a person completely, that's why always expect the unexpected.

Reply
7
Stephanie Leigh Cornejo
5d ago

Just too many questions. How 2 people under the same roof didn't hear anything as 4 people were butchered.

Reply(2)
6
 

