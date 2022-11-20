Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the best Italian food in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
WYTV.com
50 area homes taking part in Christmas light displays
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We are still over a month away from Christmas but a few neighborhoods in Canfield are preparing. Mike McAndrew is working with about 50 homes to set up large Christmas light displays. It’s a tradition he’s done for about 15 years. Every year,...
WYTV.com
‘The village’s gift to our residents:’ Free parking in Lisbon aims to bring people downtown
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The next time people head out to Lisbon to shop or eat, they won’t have to dig in their wallets for spare change. Starting Wednesday, every parking meter has been covered with a bag, so parking is now free through the end of the year.
WYTV.com
Downtown building’s mural gets major update
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A downtown building is getting an update to its mural, and its artist is making sure there are some Valley-specific details included. The mural at the RICA Building on South Champion Street in downtown Youngstown was painted by the Lepo Brothers of Lima, Ohio, in 1986. The “M” on the back stands for Richard Mills, the building’s former owner.
WYTV.com
Salvation Army hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army is making sure everyone gets to enjoy a nice, hot Thanksgiving meal!. The organization passed out over 600 meals in a drive-thru Wednesday at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on Glenwood Avenue. A team of volunteers and kitchen staff helped prepare the...
WYTV.com
Crash closes part of Mahoning Ave.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Part of Mahoning Avenue was closed after a crash Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at the intersection of Mahoning and South Maryland avenues and involved a car and a truck. Police say there were no injuries. According to police, the truck was rear-ended while waiting...
WYTV.com
Local church brings Thanksgiving dinner to thousands
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Thanksgiving tradition of more than 30 years continues in Canfield. Parishioners of a local church are making sure thousands in the Valley have a traditional meal. “The Turkey Connection” is a St. Michael tradition, providing a Thanksgiving meal for the patrons of two soup...
WYTV.com
Local Wahlburgers opening this week
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first Wahlburgers in the Mahoning Valley will open at 11 a.m. this Friday. It will be inside Hollywood Gaming in Austintown. Wahlburgers replaces the open space in the food court, right next to the gaming floor. It will be open from 11 a.m. to...
WYTV.com
Recipients of Youngstown food drive thankful for help amidst rising food costs
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People began arriving before sun-up and then stood in line for close to an hour in the early-morning chill Tuesday for their chance to pick up free food for Thanksgiving. On a typical Tuesday, the Gleaner’s Foodbank on Pyatt Street will serve around 300 families,...
WYTV.com
Fellowship celebrated at Warren Family Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – People were happy to be enjoying a turkey dinner with all the fixings at the Warren Family Mission on Wednesday. With the high cost of gas and inflation, organizers expected to serve more meals this year than what was served to go in 2021. For...
WYTV.com
Kids celebrate holiday season at Saint Charles
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids spent Sunday at school at Saint Charles and had a blast. Not in the classroom — but kicking off the holiday season with singing, letters to Santa, balloon art and lots of hot chocolate. Santa came for a visit and kids made “food”...
WYTV.com
Where to get free Thanksgiving meals this year
(WKBN) – There are several places where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal this year. Find a list below:. A free traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be offered to the public on Thanksgiving Day. It will be at The Brick House on Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown at 4:30 p.m.
WYTV.com
Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
WYTV.com
A hero’s goodbye: Procession brings local firefighter to final resting place
(WKBN) – Trumbull County fire departments came together on Monday to remember a brother. His death wasn’t in the line of duty, but he was honored for his service. Niles firefighter Tommy Harkelrode passed away last week. His casket was loaded onto the back of Engine Number 8 by Niles firefighters.
WYTV.com
Local county has area’s highest percentage of unemployed
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Roughly 10,000 people are unemployed locally as Thanksgiving week is here. Today, the state released the newest county jobless figures. Trumbull County has the tri-county’s highest unemployment rate at 4.9% with 4,000 people out of work. Mahoning County has the area’s highest number of...
WYTV.com
Crash delays traffic in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An already busy day for drivers along US-224 in Boardman was made even more of a mess by a crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:20 p.m. near the intersection with Mill Creek Boulevard. Boardman police, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, were...
WYTV.com
Inflation pinches Salvation Army efforts
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – As the need for food pantries like the one by the Salvation Army in Sharon continues to grow, the organization itself is feeling the pinch. For more than 30 years, workers at the facility as well as volunteers from a local church have hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community. But this year, the event going to cost about 20% more than in the past.
WYTV.com
Local grocery store doing what it can to keep Thanksgiving prices low
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – What’s Thanksgiving without a last-minute trip to the grocery store? People are preparing for the big feast, only to realize they’re still missing a thing or two. Tuesday evening, we went to Nemenz IGA in Struthers to talk turkey. The annual Thanksgiving rush...
WYTV.com
Youngstown LGBTQ+ community honors Transgender Day of Remembrance
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, members of the Youngstown LGBTQ+ community came together for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Every Nov. 20, communities honor trans people who lost their lives to violence. Locals at United Unitarian Church shared their stories about what being transgender in today’s world means.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County road closed
SMITH Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Johnson Road in Smith Township will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. This is between Ohio Avenue and Courtney Road for culvert replacement. The detour is Bandy and Alliance-Sebring roads.
WYTV.com
Man, teens arrested with loaded guns in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people, all from New Castle, Pa., were taken into custody Tuesday after police found three guns, including an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle, during a traffic stop on the South Side. Booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm...
Comments / 0