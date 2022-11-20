ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

WYTV.com

50 area homes taking part in Christmas light displays

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We are still over a month away from Christmas but a few neighborhoods in Canfield are preparing. Mike McAndrew is working with about 50 homes to set up large Christmas light displays. It’s a tradition he’s done for about 15 years. Every year,...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Downtown building’s mural gets major update

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A downtown building is getting an update to its mural, and its artist is making sure there are some Valley-specific details included. The mural at the RICA Building on South Champion Street in downtown Youngstown was painted by the Lepo Brothers of Lima, Ohio, in 1986. The “M” on the back stands for Richard Mills, the building’s former owner.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Salvation Army hosts drive-thru Thanksgiving in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army is making sure everyone gets to enjoy a nice, hot Thanksgiving meal!. The organization passed out over 600 meals in a drive-thru Wednesday at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on Glenwood Avenue. A team of volunteers and kitchen staff helped prepare the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Crash closes part of Mahoning Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Part of Mahoning Avenue was closed after a crash Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at the intersection of Mahoning and South Maryland avenues and involved a car and a truck. Police say there were no injuries. According to police, the truck was rear-ended while waiting...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local church brings Thanksgiving dinner to thousands

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Thanksgiving tradition of more than 30 years continues in Canfield. Parishioners of a local church are making sure thousands in the Valley have a traditional meal. “The Turkey Connection” is a St. Michael tradition, providing a Thanksgiving meal for the patrons of two soup...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Local Wahlburgers opening this week

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first Wahlburgers in the Mahoning Valley will open at 11 a.m. this Friday. It will be inside Hollywood Gaming in Austintown. Wahlburgers replaces the open space in the food court, right next to the gaming floor. It will be open from 11 a.m. to...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Kids celebrate holiday season at Saint Charles

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids spent Sunday at school at Saint Charles and had a blast. Not in the classroom — but kicking off the holiday season with singing, letters to Santa, balloon art and lots of hot chocolate. Santa came for a visit and kids made “food”...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Where to get free Thanksgiving meals this year

(WKBN) – There are several places where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal this year. Find a list below:. A free traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be offered to the public on Thanksgiving Day. It will be at The Brick House on Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown at 4:30 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local county has area’s highest percentage of unemployed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Roughly 10,000 people are unemployed locally as Thanksgiving week is here. Today, the state released the newest county jobless figures. Trumbull County has the tri-county’s highest unemployment rate at 4.9% with 4,000 people out of work. Mahoning County has the area’s highest number of...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Crash delays traffic in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An already busy day for drivers along US-224 in Boardman was made even more of a mess by a crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:20 p.m. near the intersection with Mill Creek Boulevard. Boardman police, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, were...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Inflation pinches Salvation Army efforts

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – As the need for food pantries like the one by the Salvation Army in Sharon continues to grow, the organization itself is feeling the pinch. For more than 30 years, workers at the facility as well as volunteers from a local church have hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community. But this year, the event going to cost about 20% more than in the past.
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Youngstown LGBTQ+ community honors Transgender Day of Remembrance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, members of the Youngstown LGBTQ+ community came together for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Every Nov. 20, communities honor trans people who lost their lives to violence. Locals at United Unitarian Church shared their stories about what being transgender in today’s world means.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Mahoning County road closed

SMITH Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Johnson Road in Smith Township will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. This is between Ohio Avenue and Courtney Road for culvert replacement. The detour is Bandy and Alliance-Sebring roads.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Man, teens arrested with loaded guns in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people, all from New Castle, Pa., were taken into custody Tuesday after police found three guns, including an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle, during a traffic stop on the South Side. Booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

