Read full article on original website
Related
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
blackchronicle.com
Texas and Oklahoma Snow Chances Later This Week
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow possibilities to Texas and Oklahoma later this week. Temperatures might be an enormous element on how a lot snow falls, however it’s positively one thing we’re watching very carefully right here at WeatherNaion. Here is a have a look at the very newest forecast.
Rain & storms in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, you may want to rethink the annual backyard touch football turkey bowl with the family unless you’re ready to rock and roll with some rain as it may be a wet Thanksgiving Day in North Texas. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth...
cbs7.com
Scientists warned West Texas’ earthquakes would get stronger. What happens next?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While it’s nothing new for West Texas, last week’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the state, charting as the third most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Texas. It brings with it new worries that, until recently, were just theories. “We’re no longer talking about those...
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Gizmodo
Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect
The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes. According to...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Tracks Two Weather Systems Bringing Severe Weather with Threats of Flooding, Hail, Tornadoes
Two weather systems are being monitored as they pass through southeast Texas, bringing with them the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, coastal flooding, hail, and thunderstorms. Southeast Texas. Monday forecast data shows an area of low pressure in south Texas and a cold front in west Texas are both making...
Abbott serves Thanksgiving lunch to Texas National Guard
Texas Gov. Greg AbbottPhoto byScreenshot of Twitter Post. "I'm in Edinburg today to serve tamales & Thanksgiving lunch to the Texas National Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety. These men & women are away from their families over Thanksgiving as they work to secure our border & keep our communities safe. Thank you for all that you do." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
According to many historians and the first Thanksgiving celebration in the United States took place near El Paso in 1598, 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock.
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Henderson County tradition to your list.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
crossroadstoday.com
Are hurricanes and global warming putting the Florida retirement dream at risk? | Behind the Headlines podcast
Over the past century Florida has seen rapid growth, with less than one million residents in 1920 and more than 22 million today. Many new residents were retirees who relocated to the state either full time or as seasonal snowbirds – residents who flock south for the warmer winter weather and then return to their home states for the summer.
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Two bridges in Texas designed by FIGG Engineers, both with design flaws
The new Harbor Bridge isn't the only bridge under construction in Texas with design problems. A bridge in Harris County had a similar design, with similar concerns, and the same original engineer.
Comments / 0