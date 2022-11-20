ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas and Oklahoma Snow Chances Later This Week

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow possibilities to Texas and Oklahoma later this week. Temperatures might be an enormous element on how a lot snow falls, however it’s positively one thing we’re watching very carefully right here at WeatherNaion. Here is a have a look at the very newest forecast.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect

The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes. According to...
TEXAS STATE
Abbott serves Thanksgiving lunch to Texas National Guard

Texas Gov. Greg AbbottPhoto byScreenshot of Twitter Post. "I'm in Edinburg today to serve tamales & Thanksgiving lunch to the Texas National Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety. These men & women are away from their families over Thanksgiving as they work to secure our border & keep our communities safe. Thank you for all that you do." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Are hurricanes and global warming putting the Florida retirement dream at risk? | Behind the Headlines podcast

Over the past century Florida has seen rapid growth, with less than one million residents in 1920 and more than 22 million today. Many new residents were retirees who relocated to the state either full time or as seasonal snowbirds – residents who flock south for the warmer winter weather and then return to their home states for the summer.
FLORIDA STATE

