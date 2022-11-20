ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Jennette McCurdy to speak at Fayetteville Town Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Actress and bestselling author Jennette McCurdy is set to speak in Fayetteville this December. The moderated Q & A is part of the University of Arkansas' Distinguished Lectures Committee's series. It begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Fayetteville Town Center. The event is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Bella Vista firefighter rescues dog stuck in drainage culvert

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The City of Bella Vista came together to rescue a dog from a drainage culvert on Tuesday morning. According to the city's fire department on Facebook, a call came in just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 22 of a dog stuck in a drainage culvert. The dog's owner could hear him barking, but the dog couldn't make his way out.
BELLA VISTA, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million

A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Handmade bootmaker to open first Arkansas location in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Tecovas, a western bootmaker based in Austin, has announced it is opening its first location in Arkansas. The new store will carry inventory in all Tecovas’ categories: cowboy boots, bags, clothes, and accessories. Customers will also be able to personalize their purchases and refresh past purchases with complimentary boot shines.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville skating rink opens for winter

BENTONVILLE, Ark — The ice rink at Lawrence Plaza opened to ice skaters through the winter. Bentonville Recreation Specialist Jesse Barrett explains that after Bentonville's lighting of the square, many people's attention went to Lawrence Plaza. It marked the start of operations for the skating rink. "It's just a...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Breakfast is the most important meal in your daily routine. But in today's world, many of us are so busy getting the kids to school and working on time that we just don't eat a good breakfast. That means you are rushing to the nearest fast food place for a quick bite to eat in the morning, or you are over paying for coffee and a Danish.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Plomo Quesadillas opens second Fayetteville location

Local quesadilla restaurant Plomo has opened a second location in Fayetteville, and the concept will soon expand to another market as well. Plomo, created by local entrepreneur Omar Kasim, replaced Kasim’s taco concept Con Quesos at 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. It is the second Plomo...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Police investigate shooting that injured a driver in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Rogers over the weekend. According to the Rogers Police Department, just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, a vehicle stopped in the roadway to let a passenger out near an apartment building at 601 W. Easy Street. The...
ROGERS, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland student dies

FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland child died after falling ill, Fairland School Superintendent Jerry Johnson announced Tuesday. The child, an early childhood student, died on Monday, he said. “The student developed difficulty breathing and a temperature,” Johnson said. All parents of the students in that grade level have...
FAIRLAND, OK
5NEWS

Sebastian County warns of Facebook Marketplace scams

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about possible phishing scams and attacks targeting those using the popular Facebook Marketplace feature on the social media platform. A recent post on the department's own Facebook page urges people to use caution when sharing posts on...
5NEWS

AMBER Alert inactivated after missing Barling teen found safe

BARLING, Ark. — An Arkansas AMBER Alert was issued for 14-year-old Maddison Baker out of Barling Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is now reporting that the alert has been inactivated and she has been found safe. No other details surrounding her disappearance and finding have been...
BARLING, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man injured in West Michigan crash

MASON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSNF/KODE) — A Missouri man lost control of his truck while trying to avoid a different incident and struck a tree in Mason Township, Michigan on Friday night (11/18). The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a truck pulling a camper trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 12.
JOPLIN, MO
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy