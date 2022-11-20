Read full article on original website
Support Corpus Christi business owners with 'Shop Small Crawl' this Small Business Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving is over and it is officially Christmas season. As of Friday, you have about 29 days left to shop and 3NEWS wants you to think small. Small Business Saturday is your chance to support the business owners who are also your neighbors, who put their heart and soul into their work and help the local economy thrive.
Coastal Bend kicks off holiday season with the annual HEB Christmas Tree lighting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Christmas season kicked off in the Coastal Bend with the official lighting of the HEB Christmas tree ceremony. Hundreds of ornaments, lights, and other decorations came together as well as a large crowd of people in attendance to watch the tree light up the park. The special holiday event has been going on for over 30 years.
Business owners hold 'shop small crawl' for small business Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local businesses across the Coastal Bend held a special 'shop small crawl' event for small business Saturday. 70 vendors were set up at seven different locations across the city of Corpus Christi. Those who shopped around were able to pick up a punch card that was punched each time a purchase was made at one of the shops. At the end of the day shoppers were able to collect special prizes.
Less, pricier options: Impact of inflation on South Texas Christmas tree sales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving behind us, it is finally time to decorate that long awaited Christmas tree. Holiday Hills Christmas Trees on McArdle Road have been selling beautiful trees to the Coastal Bend for 34 years. They deliver their trees here all the way from Portland, Oregon.
Finishing touches put on Christmas tree in Downtown Corpus Christi in preparation for lighting ceremony
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tree is up, the ornaments are in place and as of Tuesday, the star is shining on top of the H-E-B Christmas Tree at Water's Edge Park. It is ready for this weekend when the tree will be lit for the whole city to enjoy for the holidays.
PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Thanksgiving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS wishes you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!. Take a look at how the Coastal Bend celebrated their Thanksgiving with the ones they are grateful for. "Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude." Nigel Hamilton. Thanksgiving in the Coastal Bend. More from 3News on...
3NEWS' Share Your Christmas is going online this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For more than 30 years, 3NEWS has asked the Coastal Bend to help us collect food for our neighbors in need, and our loyal viewers have always delivered -- literally -- dropping off cans, boxes, and even palettes of non-perishables to help. This year, we've...
Holiday cards available to purchase for a good cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital is giving the community a chance to give back and make a difference this holiday season. Now is your time to buy holiday cards for a good cause. The earnings will go towards the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship which helps Driscoll cancer patients attend college.
Plumbing experts provide tips to make sure your drains are running smoothly
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving might be over, but the busy season for plumbers is just getting started. Drum Plumbing and Backflow has been in Corpus Christi for 12 years, and every year they see the same issues around the holidays. "People are having a lot of company in...
Coastal Bend shoppers didn't miss a beat this Black Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day after Thanksgiving means stores around the Coastal Bend were flooded with Black Friday shoppers. It's a time for sales and deals as holiday shopping ramps up. The pandemic did bring forth some challenges as retailers changed up their strategies. However, that didn't stop...
Businesses to thrive in new London Square Plaza
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Square Plaza is now open after less than a year of construction. The project's developers, James and Megan Maddalone held an opening ceremony to welcome the Coastal Bend. They're excited to see what the shopping center will bring to the London community in Corpus Christi.
Opening date set for The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven by La Palmera Mall recently, you may have noticed that the new The Cheesecake Factory construction is almost complete. Not only is construction almost complete, the restaurant now has an opening date: Dec. 20. Construction began back in February and the...
Harbor Playhouse to put on A Christmas Carol: The Musical
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even more popular Christmas traditions are back in the Coastal Bend. A Christmas Carol: The Musical opened up at the Harbor Playhouse Friday night. The beloved show will reportedly have new twists and turns to make the show different and better than the last. Director...
Video: Man rides the bumper of an H-E-B truck on a Corpus Christi freeway
A viral video is circulating, showing a man clinging to the back of an HEB delivery truck on a Corpus Christi freeway. The video was captured by a driver trailing the truck at freeway speeds
Avoid a stink Thanksgiving Day by checking this city closures list
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One thing people hosting Thanksgiving in Flour Bluff and on the Island can be thankful for this year is that the city of Corpus Christi will be picking up trash as usual on Friday. Thursday pick-up households won't have to wait too much longer, thankfully.
Vattman holds 108th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner
The tradition continued for the Vattman Farm. They celebrated their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for the 108th year in a row. Every year a crowd of roughly 1,800 folks drive out to Riviera to wait in line and fill their plates with delicious food. As the community gathered, they make new friends and reunite with familiar ones.
'Holly-Days at the Gardens' opening night canceled due to inclement weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The opening night of the Botanical Gardens Holly-Days event was canceled due to the weather. Besides the pouring rain, the Botanical Gardens was having issues with moisture and some of the lighting. Residents are reassured that the tree lighting will be rescheduled. Holly-Days will officially...
Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar talks Native heritage, Thanksgiving and a promise he made decades ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar is a full-blood Native American. His mother was Cherokee and his father, Apache. He was born in a small house in San Antonio on August 18, 1956. There is a great bio on Salazar in the Texas A&M University Kingsville archives...
When you get near Bob Hall Pier, watch out for what's sticking out of the sand
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been two years since Hurricane Hanna hit the Coastal Bend leaving her mark, however Bob Hall Pier still shows signs of the aftermath. Whether it's a perfect beach day or not locals and tourist are out driving, walking and biking along the coast.
A TRIO coming your way helping you attain higher education thanks to Del Mar College
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is a new program to Del Mar College. It was borne out of helping people in South Texas obtain their educational and career goals. The TRIO EOC program offers services such as Alternative Education Tuition Payment, College Admission Testing fees,...
