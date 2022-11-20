ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Business owners hold 'shop small crawl' for small business Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local businesses across the Coastal Bend held a special 'shop small crawl' event for small business Saturday. 70 vendors were set up at seven different locations across the city of Corpus Christi. Those who shopped around were able to pick up a punch card that was punched each time a purchase was made at one of the shops. At the end of the day shoppers were able to collect special prizes.
PHOTOS: Coastal Bend celebrates Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS wishes you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!. Take a look at how the Coastal Bend celebrated their Thanksgiving with the ones they are grateful for. "Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude." Nigel Hamilton. Thanksgiving in the Coastal Bend. More from 3News on...
Holiday cards available to purchase for a good cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital is giving the community a chance to give back and make a difference this holiday season. Now is your time to buy holiday cards for a good cause. The earnings will go towards the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship which helps Driscoll cancer patients attend college.
Businesses to thrive in new London Square Plaza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Square Plaza is now open after less than a year of construction. The project's developers, James and Megan Maddalone held an opening ceremony to welcome the Coastal Bend. They're excited to see what the shopping center will bring to the London community in Corpus Christi.
Vattman holds 108th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner

The tradition continued for the Vattman Farm. They celebrated their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for the 108th year in a row. Every year a crowd of roughly 1,800 folks drive out to Riviera to wait in line and fill their plates with delicious food. As the community gathered, they make new friends and reunite with familiar ones.
