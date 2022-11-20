ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk trolls CBS News after the organization resumes use of Twitter

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — CBS News and its local stations have made the decision to resume use of Twitter on Sunday after the company announced a pause in its use of the platform just days earlier.

Three teens arrested in Antioch after armed car jacking

On Sunday the CBS News Press team stated on Twitter that the company, “is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation.”

On Friday CBS News and many of its local stations, including right here in the Bay Area , posted on Twitter stating the news giant’s intention to pause activity on the site while it monitored the ever-changing platform.

Hand over mouth emoji

Elon Musk, new Twitter owner and CEO, was quick to comment on the return, replying with a hand over face emoji . This emoji is often used to convey embarrassment, or hidden laughter.

