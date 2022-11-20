ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out

Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Morgan State falls to first-year D1 program

Queens (NC) defeated Morgan State in the 2022-23 MBB Jamaica Classic by a score of 74-64 on Sunday evening. They went into halftime with a 37-25 lead and were able to hold off the Bears for the final 20 minutes. Jay’Den Turner scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for Queens […] The post Morgan State falls to first-year D1 program appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up. “It’s always nice to just focus on the game,” Kevin Durant said. Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 on Sunday night.
