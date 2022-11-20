Read full article on original website
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out
Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Resurgent Maryland off to 5-0 start under Kevin Willard, joins Top 25 And 1
Maryland wasn't supposed to be too good this season under first-year coach Kevin Willard — evidence being that the Terrapins were projected to finish 10th in the Big Ten and ranked 56th at KenPom.com two weeks ago. Expectations were … modest. But we're now 14 days into the...
Nuggets' Final Injury Report And Available Players
The Denver Nuggets are facing off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Morgan State falls to first-year D1 program
Queens (NC) defeated Morgan State in the 2022-23 MBB Jamaica Classic by a score of 74-64 on Sunday evening. They went into halftime with a 37-25 lead and were able to hold off the Bears for the final 20 minutes. Jay’Den Turner scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for Queens […] The post Morgan State falls to first-year D1 program appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up. “It’s always nice to just focus on the game,” Kevin Durant said. Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115 on Sunday night.
Doc Rivers, Sixers react to now losing Joel Embiid to foot injury
CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of battling a ton of adversity. They are dealing with injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey who are in the middle of missing time, but now they will also be missing their superstar big man. Joel Embiid, the engine that...
Aztecs the Top 20 Team Hogs Need Right Now
Arkansas Razorbacks look to bounce back from emotional loss to Creighton in Hawaii
