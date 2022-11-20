Florida QB Recruit Apologizes After Racial Slur Costs Scholarship Offer

“I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer.”

Florida high school quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes apologized Sunday, two days after a video of him using a racial slur was shared on social media. The incident resulted in the Gators pulling their scholarship offer. Stokes had been committed to Florida since July.

Stokes said in a Twitter post that he used the slur while singing along to a song.

“I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words and posted a video of it on social media. I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say,” Stokes’s statement read . “It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that.”

Stokes is a senior from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. He wrote that he hoped to learn from his mistake and did not blame the program for pulling his scholarship offer.

“I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football. My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when going along with a song, my words still carry a lot of weight,” Stokes wrote. “I will strive to be better and to become the best version of myself both on and off the field. I know learning from my mistakes is a first important step.”

Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, Calif., the No. 7 player in the SI 99 , now is the Gators’ lone quarterback commitment for the upcoming class.

