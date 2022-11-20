AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 1

Related
Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony
Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Roger Pearce death: ITV Sports director dies while covering World Cup in Qatar
Roger Pearce, the technical director of ITV Sport, has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.Pearce was covering his eighth Fifa World Cup tournament when he died.His death was announced on air ahead of Monday’s (21 November) match between Wales and the US, with soorts broadcaster Mark Pougatch broke the news.“We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar,” he said.“Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup, has sadly passed away.”Pougatch went on to explain that Pearce and his team “are the brilliant people who bring the...
World Cup: Japan shock Germany and Spain run riot on day four in Qatar
Japan provided the shock on day four of the World Cup 2022, beating Germany 2-1 in the opening match of Group E.Ilkay Gundogan had given the Germans a first-half lead before goals from Japanese substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano turned the game around.The shock result follows Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina on Tuesday.In Group E’s other fixture, Spain ran riot against Costa Rica, winning 7-0 and establishing themselves as one of the tournament favourites in the process.Elsewhere, Morocco and Croatia drew 0-0 in Group F, while Belgium squeezed past Canada 1-0.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More North Korea launches country’s largest-ever ICBM missileWill Ferrell roasts England team ahead of World Cup match vs USAFifa president is ‘beyond redemption,’ says broadcaster Michael Parkinson
Qatar offers a rare World Cup perk — a chance to watch two elite matches in one day
With eight stadiums within a short drive, controversial World Cup host Qatar offers the unheard of chance to watch two matches in one day.
Today at the World Cup: Germany stage protest before shock loss to Japan
Japan added their name to the list of stunning World Cup upsets as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina.Spain served warning of their credentials by thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, 2018 finalists Croatia were held 0-0 by Morocco and Belgium also made a stuttering start as they edged past Canada 1-0.There was good news for England though, as skipper Harry Kane appears set to be fit for Friday’s Group B game with USA after training with the rest of the squad.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major talking...
Marin Cilic helps Croatia beat Spain to reach Davis Cup semifinals
Marin Cilic compiled 20 aces while defeating Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) to help Croatia earn a spot
Belgium vs Canada LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction after Michy Batshuayi hits winner
Belgium kicked off their World Cup 2022 campaign by sneaking past a determined Canada in their opening Group F fixture. Despite being outplayed for most of the game Roberto Martinez’s side took the lead just before half-time through Michy Batshuayi’s left-footed strike. Yet sometimes the scoreline simply does not tell the whole story. Semi-finalists in 2018, the top-ranked team in the world for more than three years, Belgium duly beat a Canada side absent from this stage since 1986. Most expected them to; just not like this because Belgium were dismal in victory, Canada marvellous in defeat.Canada were denied...
The Independent
932K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.https://www.independent.co.uk/
Comments / 0