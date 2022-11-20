ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder probe launched after Nottingham flat fire leaves two children dead

By Luke O'Reilly
 3 days ago

A murder investigation has been launched after two young children died and a woman was left critically injured in a fire at a flat in Nottingham .

The blaze broke out in the first-floor flat of a two-storey building in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, at around 3.17am on Sunday.

A woman, thought to be in her thirties, and two children, aged three and one, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital, Nottinghamshire Police said, while the woman remains in a critical condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg McGill said a joint police and fire service investigation had concluded that the fire was started deliberately.

“These are tragic and very sad circumstances and my thoughts are with the family of those involved,” he said.

“Following a joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service we have established that the fire was started deliberately.

“We are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at that time and saw something suspicious to please come forward and help us with the investigation.

“We have a team of detectives who are working hard to establish the circumstances and our inquiries remain in their early stages.”

The fire was extinguished at around 4am. Neighbouring buildings were temporarily evacuated during the incident.

A local resident, who asked not to be named, was alerted by a fire engine’s lights while watching a film, and then saw smoke billowing from the rear windows of the first-floor flat.

He told reporters: “I saw the blue lights and smoke was coming out of the top windows.”

The eyewitness said the older child was brought out of the property first, with the one-year-old being carried out by a single firefighter shortly afterwards.

Estimating that CPR was then carried out at the scene for around 20 minutes, the man added: “It was dark and raining and with the smoke I couldn’t see what was happening behind the fire engine.

“It’s sickening. I feel so sorry for the family. How is she going to feel when she finds out she’s lost the children?”

Group manager for prevention at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Chris Clark, added: “All of our thoughts are with the family of those involved and we send our deepest condolences.

“Alongside the police we will now investigate the cause of this fire and tragic loss of life.

“We recognise what has happened will be deeply distressing for the local community, and we will be in the area to offer reassurance to residents over the coming days.”

Nottingham City Council leader, Cllr David Mellen, said: “I am so saddened to hear this tragic news. The loss of two young children is completely heartbreaking.

“We’ll do all we can to support the family and community at this deeply upsetting time.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police online, or by calling 101 and quoting incident 0110_20112022.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

