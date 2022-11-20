ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Carroll, Adams Central look ahead to state finals

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTMPq_0jHulW9000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana will be well-represented on Thanksgiving weekend during the IHSAA football state finals.

For the first time in school history, Carroll will play for a state title after stunning Class 6A No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern in the semi-state round last Friday. In the days leading up to Carroll’s first state title game appearance, head coach Doug Dinan wants his players to savor the championship experience while staying focused on the task at hand.

In Class A, Adams Central is looking for redemption after falling short against Lutheran in the state title game last year. The Flying Jets steamrolled North Judson for the second straight season to earn a semi-state title.

With a rematch looming against Class A No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran, Adams Central head coach Michael Mosser looks forward to the challenge of preparing for a dynamic offensive team.

Carroll will face back-to-back 6A champion Center Grove on Friday at 7 p.m., while Adams Central will face Lutheran on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

