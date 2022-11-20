Read full article on original website
James Craig
2d ago
I say the department is responsible for the actions of them deputies they were also putting they lives at risk for being asked to be out in then flood / Hurricane condition s
North Carolina police officer allegedly harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
Mullins woman faces reckless homicide charge for December 2021 crash, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Mullins woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in December 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Cynethia Kathleen Morton was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on Monday and released on a $10,000 surety bond, the sheriff’s […]
Police: Three wanted for attempting to break into vehicles, home
CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW)- Three people are wanted after police say they attempted to break into multiple vehicles and at least one home. That’s according to the Horry County Police Department. In a release, HCPD says the incident happened in the area of Waterford Plantation over the weekend of November 20. The three people are […]
20-year-old killed in Horry County crash, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old was killed Monday in a crash in Horry County, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped. Bethany Todd, […]
WJCL
Update: Missing 14-year-old South Carolina girl found safe
LATTA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Jykalia Davis disappeared from her home near Latta on Sunday morning.
President Biden approves disaster assistance for South Carolina areas affected by Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina, opening up federal funds for those counties affected by Hurricane Ian from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4, 2022. On September 30, Ian made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds...
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
WMBF
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man arrested in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Myrtle Beach paid a traffic fine following his arrest. Public court records show 39-year-old Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales paid a $232 fine on Sunday after being charged with driving without a license. The...
Charges dismissed for ex-Horry County deputy who was passenger in van drowning case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Charges were dismissed Friday for an ex-Horry County deputy who was a passenger in a sheriff’s office transport van when two women died after the van became submerged in floodwaters during Hurricane Florence, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The charges against Joshua Bishop were dismissed due to what […]
3 arrested after rolling shootout, crash on Burcale Road in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have charged three Myrtle Beach men after a rolling shootout and crash early Wednesday morning on Burcale Road, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13. Ty’que Crawford, 22, Jyrese Crawford, 23, who are brothers, and Jordan Gore, 21, were arrested by Horry County […]
North Carolina man gets 10 years for role in murder at Horry County Food Lion, string of robberies
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to charges stemming from 2018 a murder at a Food Lion grocery store and a series of armed robberies that followed the killing, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. […]
Think you know why serial killer 'Pee Wee' Gaskins got the death penalty? You might be surprised
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the most notorious serial killers was born, raised, and executed right here in South Carolina. Donald Henry Gaskins, better known as “Pee Wee” Gaskins, was a serial killer and rapist from the Florence area. He was 58 years old when he was...
Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
South Carolina Department of Revenue was on scene at Conway-area convenience store
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence was on scene at a Conway-area convenience store Thursday afternoon and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was involved. A department spokesperson confirmed to News13 that the SCDOR was at a location off of Cates Bay Highway but couldn’t provide further comment. Law enforcement could be […]
WMBF
1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
Woman charged after allegedly shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after she allegedly shot at a victim Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to an affidavit obtained by News13. Regeria Martinese Grice, 23, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
wpde.com
Man arrested for drug charges after Conway traffic stop, warrants say
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested and charged over the weekend after a traffic stop in Conway led officers to find drugs in the vehicle. Richard Beau Gregor is facing trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base charge and a narcotic drugs charge. According to an incident report,...
16-year-old missing from Florence considered endangered, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old missing from Florence is considered endangered, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Zh’Yairiya Nishelle Blackwell was reported missing by family members, police said. Blackwell ran away from the 300 block of Troxel Boulevard in black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. According to police, Blackwell is 5-foot-2, […]
Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”
Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
