Horry County, SC

James Craig
2d ago

I say the department is responsible for the actions of them deputies they were also putting they lives at risk for being asked to be out in then flood / Hurricane condition s

Reply
5
WBTW News13

North Carolina police officer allegedly harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
TABOR CITY, NC
WBTW News13

Mullins woman faces reckless homicide charge for December 2021 crash, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Mullins woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in December 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Cynethia Kathleen Morton was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on Monday and released on a $10,000 surety bond, the sheriff’s […]
MULLINS, SC
WJCL

Update: Missing 14-year-old South Carolina girl found safe

LATTA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Jykalia Davis disappeared from her home near Latta on Sunday morning.
LATTA, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages Cookout restaurant in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. It happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street, Dillon said. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant and tried […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Woman charged after allegedly shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after she allegedly shot at a victim Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to an affidavit obtained by News13. Regeria Martinese Grice, 23, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested for drug charges after Conway traffic stop, warrants say

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested and charged over the weekend after a traffic stop in Conway led officers to find drugs in the vehicle. Richard Beau Gregor is facing trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base charge and a narcotic drugs charge. According to an incident report,...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

16-year-old missing from Florence considered endangered, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old missing from Florence is considered endangered, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Zh’Yairiya Nishelle Blackwell was reported missing by family members, police said. Blackwell ran away from the 300 block of Troxel Boulevard in black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. According to police, Blackwell is 5-foot-2, […]
FLORENCE, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”

Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
FLORENCE, SC
