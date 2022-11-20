Trump answers questions about getting back on Twitter now that his account is restored

Despite Elon Musk making it official and reinstating former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, suspended following the Jan. 6, 2021 riots, Trump says he doesn’t plan on returning to the platform.

Trump spoke virtually at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, and when he was asked about getting back on Twitter, he didn’t seem interested.

“I don’t see any reason for it. They have a lot of problems at Twitter. You see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it,” Trump said.

The comments followed Trump's rhetoric since being banned from the platform, instead supporting his own social media platform, Truth Social.

In April, during an interview with Sirius XM's "Americano Media" — when Musk’s interest in acquiring Twitter first began — Trump shared a similar statement.

"We're doing a big platform right now, so I probably wouldn't have any interest," Trump said.

Trump also made a similar comment in a post to Truth Social on Saturday night, saying, “Vote now with positivity, but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!”

Even still, Trump offered some praise for Musk during his appearance on Saturday, as the two now own their own social media sites.

When it came to deciding on whether or not the @realDonaldTrump account would be reinstated, Musk used a poll on his Twitter to let users decide.

The poll had 15 million votes, and 52% supported bringing the account back, while 48% did not.