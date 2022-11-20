Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
Horry County police investigate murder near Loris
A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
WMBF
Horry County woman out on bond for ‘unlawful conduct towards a child’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Longs woman was released on a $500 bond after being arrested for unlawful conduct towards a child. Horry County police were called to Scilabro Lane in Longs on Sunday in reference to a family disturbance. According to the report, Glenda Patrice Pressley, 50, told...
Ex-Pamplico town clerk charged with embezzlement, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pamplico town clerk was arrested and charged with embezzlement, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Sullivan is accused of using the town’s credit […]
Parent sues Horry County Schools, claims bus driver ‘attacked’ 10-year-old
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent has filed a lawsuit against Horry County Schools, accusing a bus driver of injuring her 10-year-old child. The parent claims on March 3, the student was riding an Horry County Schools bus when the driver “attacked” the student for having a snack on the bus. The student had […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding multiple people. 34-year-old Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III of Chadbourn was arrested on November 10th after Officers obtained receipts from Powell’s Recycling about a stolen vehicle located on a property in Cerro Gordo.
1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
WMBF
Horry County police search for suspects in home invasions, car break ins
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - What seemed like a normal late Saturday evening in the Waterford Plantation, left 90-year-old Agnes Ebert in fear. Two men came into her home with a gun just before midnight, while she was watching a Hallmark movie with lights on in the house. “What is...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-20 in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Coroner released the name of a man who was killed Tuesday nighty in a crash along I-20. Nickolas Joseph Allen Smith, 38, of Florence, died when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer that crossed into the westbound lanes, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Smith […]
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A child died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. The incident happened at about 4 p.m. in the Timber Ridge community, city spokesperson Donald Graham said. The name or age of the child has not yet been released. No other details […]
abcnews4.com
LGBTQ community in Myrtle Beach call for SC hate crime law after Colorado Springs shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Colorado Springs, 20 people are still recovering after being shot at an LGBTQ nightclub, which claimed the lives of five people. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The charges...
Police: Three wanted for attempting to break into vehicles, home
CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW)- Three people are wanted after police say they attempted to break into multiple vehicles and at least one home. That’s according to the Horry County Police Department. In a release, HCPD says the incident happened in the area of Waterford Plantation over the weekend of November 20. The three people are […]
One injured in crash involving dump truck near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road, HCFR said. One person was taken to a hospital with […]
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
WMBF
Man arrested in connection to deadly crash near Market Common pays traffic fine, records show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man arrested in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Myrtle Beach paid a traffic fine following his arrest. Public court records show 39-year-old Juan Carlos Ayala-Morales paid a $232 fine on Sunday after being charged with driving without a license. The...
WMBF
Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed on Highway 31 in Horry County for a period of time after a car was engulfed in flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to Highway 31 near Mile Marker 21 N, just south of Highway 501 after reports of a “fully-involved” vehicle fire.
Officials: Person hit by car on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach dies, man charged
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person who was hit by a car Friday night on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach died shortly after, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Timothy Jodoin, 55, of Myrtle Beach, was hit by a car at about 5:50 p.m. and was taken to Grand Strand Regional […]
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are searching for 14-year-old Thomas Jean Willard. Per the announcement, Willard is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair. Willard was last seen at Planet Fun in...
WLTX.com
South Carolina man, suspect in Potomac River Rapist case dies in DC jail
WASHINGTON — DC Police say a man suspected of being the "Potomac River Rapist" died in custody Saturday morning. Giles Warrick was found unresponsive inside his cell at the D.C. jail around 8:02 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was 62-year-old. Department of Corrections staff and medical...
myhorrynews.com
Construction firm’s lawsuit ties up funds for Horry County roads
The construction company that built the southern extension of S.C. 31 sued Horry County Government and the S.C. Department of Transportation this month, alleging in court papers that state and local leaders mismanaged the project and cost the firm more than $42 million. But the lawsuit represents more than a...
