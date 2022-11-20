ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
myhorrynews.com

Horry County police investigate murder near Loris

A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Ex-Pamplico town clerk charged with embezzlement, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pamplico town clerk was arrested and charged with embezzlement, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion, was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement of public funds less than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Sullivan is accused of using the town’s credit […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding multiple people. 34-year-old Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III of Chadbourn was arrested on November 10th after Officers obtained receipts from Powell’s Recycling about a stolen vehicle located on a property in Cerro Gordo.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

One injured in crash involving dump truck near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road, HCFR said. One person was taken to a hospital with […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Car fire forces crews to close lanes on Highway 31 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed on Highway 31 in Horry County for a period of time after a car was engulfed in flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to Highway 31 near Mile Marker 21 N, just south of Highway 501 after reports of a “fully-involved” vehicle fire.
WLTX.com

South Carolina man, suspect in Potomac River Rapist case dies in DC jail

WASHINGTON — DC Police say a man suspected of being the "Potomac River Rapist" died in custody Saturday morning. Giles Warrick was found unresponsive inside his cell at the D.C. jail around 8:02 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was 62-year-old. Department of Corrections staff and medical...
WASHINGTON, DC
myhorrynews.com

Construction firm’s lawsuit ties up funds for Horry County roads

The construction company that built the southern extension of S.C. 31 sued Horry County Government and the S.C. Department of Transportation this month, alleging in court papers that state and local leaders mismanaged the project and cost the firm more than $42 million. But the lawsuit represents more than a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy