14-year-old arthritis patient raises awareness at Jingle Bell Run in Pontiac

Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
The Oakland Press
Enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal this Thursday, courtesy of Pontiac anti-crime group and others
An anti-violence/anti-crime community group is teaming up with several sponsors to provide hundreds of free dinners this Thanksgiving Day. Pontiac Universal Crimes’ 7th annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner runs this Thursday at the Pontiac Public Library, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to distribute at least 700 Thanksgiving meals.
fox2detroit.com
All-Star Turkey Giveback helps those in need for Thanksgiving
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The line stretched for miles to get a head start on the All-Star Giveback in River Rouge Tuesday morning. "Folks have been lining up since 5:30, the need is great," said Tarence Wheeler. The yearly event helps those in need have a Happy Thanksgiving got underway...
fox2detroit.com
Go inside beautiful Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours. Five homes will be open for guests to see their architecture, while a soirée will be held at a sixth home Dec. 3. Door-to-door shuttles to each home start at the 12th Precinct Police Station at 1441 W. Seven Mile Rd.
ClickOnDetroit.com
7-year-old Adele Wells disappeared on her way to school in Flint 64 years ago
FLINT, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school in Flint has been missing for 64 years. Adele Marie Wells was last seen on Nov. 21, 1958. According to police, she was walking to Jefferson Elementary School after staying home that morning with a slight cold.
Father, 1-year-old son found in running vehicle died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Detroit police say
A father and his 1-year-old child died Monday afternoon after police say after they sustained carbon monoxide poisoning from being in a running vehicle with the garage door closed.
Local charity offers free clothing to give back to Flint community
FLINT, MI - In Flint, it’s become a common theme seeing children in ripped clothing, jackets, and worn down shoes. Flint resident Dominique Strong is changing that through her organization, Uma Strong Marshall Outreach (USMO), a nonprofit located in the city that serves the residents with their community engagement needs.
fox2detroit.com
Carbon monoxide blamed in preventable deaths of 3 adults, 1 baby in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Nov. 18, police discovered a Rochester Hills couple dead after a suspected carbon monoxide leak inside their home. Then, yesterday a 20-year-old man and his 1-year-old baby were discovered inside a running vehicle. The garage door was closed, police said, leading them to believe they...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
fox2detroit.com
Mother says boy inappropriately touched her daughter at Detroit school
A mother is upset and trying to warn others after her daughter was allegedly touched inappropriately by a boy in her first grade class. The girl's mother said she has yet to talk to anyone at the school after the incident.
fox2detroit.com
2 rescued from fire caused by electric wheelchair battery at Ann Arbor senior apartment complex
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - An electric wheelchair caught fire inside an Ann Arbor apartment early Tuesday, trapping two elderly people. Firefighters were called to University Living at Ann Arbor at 2865 South Main St. at 12:18 a.m. Two elderly, mobility-impaired residents were rescued and taken to the University of Michigan Hospital for smoke inhalation and extremely elevated carbon monoxide levels, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
6-year-old girl touched inappropriately by classmate at Detroit school, mother says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mother said her daughter was fondled by a boy in her class at Detroit Merit Charter Academy on Monday. "He fondled her private area, where you basically tell your child 'no, no,'" Carmenlita Luchie said. Luchie said she filed a police report and called CPS...
The Oakland Press
Southfield police report 2 more teen runaways, third one since Monday
Southfield police said one of two teens who reportedly left their homes voluntarily on Tuesday has been found, but the public’s help is sought in locating the other. Police are seeking the whereabouts of Curtis Blaydes, 17, described as a black male with a medium complexion, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing an orange sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man, 1-year-old child found dead in Detroit after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning
DETROIT – A father and son were found dead after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning in Detroit on Monday. According to the Detroit Police Department, a father in his 20′s and his one-year-old son died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police say the man and the...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police release pictures related to shooting of two boys near Campus Martius Christmas tree lighting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has release surveillance photos as they search for a suspect wanted in the shooting of two 15-year-olds on Friday near Campus Martius. Detroit Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck at Michigan Avenue and Griswold Street in Downtown Detroit,...
wsgw.com
Veteran Killed in Flint Drive By Shooting
The family of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint are still looking for answers. During a press conference on Friday, Crime Stoppers and the Flint Major Crime Unit along with the family of Michael Smith pleaded for justice in the case. Smith, a Vietnam Veteran, was 74-years-old on June 26th 2021 when he died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Thom Street on Flint’s northeast side. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith spoke about how the tragedy has affected their family. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim killed on Grand River; Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a hit-and-run victim who was killed in late October are desperate for justice - and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Dorian Nelson was struck and killed crossing Grand River near Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.
fox2detroit.com
7 fire departments respond to massive apartment fire in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Thick black smoke poured from an apartment complex roof, signaling time was of the essence Tuesday afternoon. Before the flames were out of control, Lasonji Southall went door-to-door inside a 20-unit building at the fairways of Woodfield off I-75 in Grand Blanc. "Yell,...
voiceofdetroit.net
MICHIGAN LIFER BURT R. LANCASTER EMERGES AS ACCOMPLISHED ARTIST, WAITING FOR SENTENCE RELIEF
After his first decade behind bars, Burt Lancaster, who’s serving LWOP for the shooting death of his girlfriend in Southfield in 1993, finds art as an outlet in coping with the stress of being locked up and helping deal with his mental health. “When I first came to prison,...
Detroit News
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week
The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
fox2detroit.com
Monroe bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck driver while riding along Telegraph
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a pickup truck driver while riding Monday night in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 66-year-old Monroe Man, was riding near the paved shoulder of northbound N. Telegraph Road south of Newport in Frenchtown Township when he was hit by a Ford F-150 at 5:39 p.m.
