CBS 42

BPD searching for brother of man killed in weekend shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Zevin Patterson. According to BPD, officers are searching for his brother Devin Patterson Jr., 31, of Birmingham. Detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $250,000. He is described as being 5’7″ […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after string of car burglaries reported in Bessemer area

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is investigating after approximately 10 cases of car burglaries were reported in the Morgan Rd, Exchange Place and Pine Lane areas. According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, the burglaries occurred during daytime work hours and the suspect(s) broke the car window...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

UAB Police report several car break-ins on campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants to make you aware of some recent car break-ins that happened on campus. Campus security is also offering tips to keep you safe both on and off campus. UAB said the campus continues to see low rates of on-campus crime, but there was a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man hits Springville Police Officer during chase in stolen car

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is facing charges after hitting a Springville police officer during a pursuit in a stolen car according to Springville PD. Police say the suspect stole the vehicle from Trussville and was eluding Trussville police when he hit the Springville officer. SPD had to set...
SPRINGVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Suspects captured after reported robbery and chase from Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody following a reported robbery and chase Tuesday. The Bessemer Police Department said a business in the 700 block of Academy Drive was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. The police department said a gun was used in the crime, but no shots...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Several units damaged in early morning apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early morning blaze at an apartment complex in Birmingham has left several people without homes. It happened at 1400 Aspen Run at the Adona Apartments. Birmingham Fire and Rescue got the call just before 3 a.m. Thankfully there were no serious injuries. One person was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Suspect, 20, indicted in May slaying of 45-year-old Birmingham woman

A 20-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting death of a Birmingham woman who was found unresponsive after her vehicle crashed into a stop sign. A Jefferson County grand jury issued the capital murder indictment against Stephone Danie Byrd on Oct. 20, according to newly released court records. He is charged in the slaying of 45-year-old Teresa Denise Coleman.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Shot fired at Gardendale pawn shop during robbery attempt

GARDENDALE, Ala. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Gardendale pawn shop Monday after the owner said he fired a shot at the suspect. Police say the owner of Steven's Pawn and Jewelry reported that a man came into his store on Fieldstown Road just before noon demanding money.
GARDENDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover man arrested after hitting officer with stolen vehicle

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Police say a Hoover man suspected of stealing a vehicle hit a police officer during a chase. Authorities said Levi Bowman, 23, stole a vehicle from a home in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way in Trussville Monday morning. According to the police report, the vehicle...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in train crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Calera Police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief. Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery. The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co....
CALERA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Car crashes into Birmingham liquor store

A car crashed into a liquor store in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Select ABC Spirits store which is located at 1116 3rd Avenue North. Authorities said there were no injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
