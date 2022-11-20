Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Police searching for suspects after 150 Summit Apartments attempted robbery, shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20. Police say around 10:40 p.m., Birmingham 911 received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers encountered...
BPD searching for brother of man killed in weekend shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Zevin Patterson. According to BPD, officers are searching for his brother Devin Patterson Jr., 31, of Birmingham. Detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $250,000. He is described as being 5’7″ […]
wbrc.com
Police investigating after string of car burglaries reported in Bessemer area
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is investigating after approximately 10 cases of car burglaries were reported in the Morgan Rd, Exchange Place and Pine Lane areas. According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, the burglaries occurred during daytime work hours and the suspect(s) broke the car window...
wbrc.com
UAB Police report several car break-ins on campus
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants to make you aware of some recent car break-ins that happened on campus. Campus security is also offering tips to keep you safe both on and off campus. UAB said the campus continues to see low rates of on-campus crime, but there was a...
wbrc.com
Man hits Springville Police Officer during chase in stolen car
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is facing charges after hitting a Springville police officer during a pursuit in a stolen car according to Springville PD. Police say the suspect stole the vehicle from Trussville and was eluding Trussville police when he hit the Springville officer. SPD had to set...
wvtm13.com
Suspects captured after reported robbery and chase from Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody following a reported robbery and chase Tuesday. The Bessemer Police Department said a business in the 700 block of Academy Drive was robbed at about 11:30 a.m. The police department said a gun was used in the crime, but no shots...
wbrc.com
Several units damaged in early morning apartment fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early morning blaze at an apartment complex in Birmingham has left several people without homes. It happened at 1400 Aspen Run at the Adona Apartments. Birmingham Fire and Rescue got the call just before 3 a.m. Thankfully there were no serious injuries. One person was...
Suspect, 20, indicted in May slaying of 45-year-old Birmingham woman
A 20-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting death of a Birmingham woman who was found unresponsive after her vehicle crashed into a stop sign. A Jefferson County grand jury issued the capital murder indictment against Stephone Danie Byrd on Oct. 20, according to newly released court records. He is charged in the slaying of 45-year-old Teresa Denise Coleman.
Amazon delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Birmingham; police trying to ID suspect
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in the armed robbery of an Amazon delivery driver in Birmingham. The holdup happened Sunday, Nov. 20, in the 1600 block of Sixth Street North. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the suspect was armed with a handgun and stole the...
wvtm13.com
Shot fired at Gardendale pawn shop during robbery attempt
GARDENDALE, Ala. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Gardendale pawn shop Monday after the owner said he fired a shot at the suspect. Police say the owner of Steven's Pawn and Jewelry reported that a man came into his store on Fieldstown Road just before noon demanding money.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga Police searching for woman wanted on alleged property theft
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the public’s help finding an at-large woman with a warrant out for her arrest. Alesia Key Howard, 60, is wanted for Property of Theft in the first degree. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Howard,...
wvtm13.com
Hoover man arrested after hitting officer with stolen vehicle
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Police say a Hoover man suspected of stealing a vehicle hit a police officer during a chase. Authorities said Levi Bowman, 23, stole a vehicle from a home in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way in Trussville Monday morning. According to the police report, the vehicle...
Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
wbrc.com
Man killed in train crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
wbrc.com
Calera Police officer seriously injured in pursuit on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Calera police officer suffered serious injuries after a high speed pursuit early Monday morning according to the Calera Police Chief. Chief Hyche says the injuries are not life threatening but will require surgery. The chase started in Vestavia and continued on I-65 into Chilton Co....
Man dies days after being struck by train in Birmingham
A 55-year-old man who was hit by a train in Birmingham Thursday afternoon has died.
ABC 33/40 News
Car crashes into Birmingham liquor store
A car crashed into a liquor store in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Select ABC Spirits store which is located at 1116 3rd Avenue North. Authorities said there were no injuries.
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire and Rescue prepared for one of the busiest weeks of the year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is one of the busiest times of year for first responders. Between first time turkey cooks and many getting out on the road to visit family and friends, Birmingham Fire fighters are expecting a busy Thanksgiving. The department actively works to boost staffing levels...
55-year-old man dies 2 days after collision with train in Birmingham
A 55-year-old man died over the weekend, two days after his vehicle was hit by a train in Birmingham. The crash happened at 1:11 p.m. Thursday in the 10 block of Center Place South. Authorities said Willie Junior Osborne was driving a van that was struck by an Amtrak train.
