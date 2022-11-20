ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NO. 15 KENTUCKY 96, NORTH FLORIDA 56

Percentages: FG .345, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Hicklen 4-8, Flakus 1-1, Hendricksen 1-3, Berry 0-1, Hrdlicka 0-1, James 0-1, Lanier 0-1, Nze 0-2, Placer 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Parker). Turnovers: 14 (Hicklen 4, Placer 3, Hrdlicka 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Lanier, Parker).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WINTHROP 101, EASTERN MICHIGAN 87

Percentages: FG .425, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bates 4-9, Farrakhan 4-9, Acuff 1-7, Jihad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bates). Turnovers: 14 (Bates 3, Geeter 3, Farrakhan 2, Randle 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 10 (Geeter 3, Acuff, Bates, Farrakhan, Golson, Jihad,...
WINTHROP, MA
WISCONSIN 43, DAYTON 42

Percentages: FG .302, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Amzil 3-6, Elvis 1-7, Holmes 0-1, Blakney 0-3, Camara 0-3, Sharavjamts 0-3, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Camara, Elvis, Holmes, Smith). Turnovers: 15 (Camara 4, Holmes 3, Amzil 2, Blakney 2, Elvis 2, Nwokeji, Smith).
DAYTON, OH
SAMFORD 79, VALPARAISO 49

Percentages: FG .291, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Nelson 2-3, Green 2-7, DeAveiro 1-2, King 1-3, Barrett 0-1, Ruedinger 0-2, Bayu 0-3, Krikke 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Krikke 2, Green, Palm). Turnovers: 16 (Green 4, Krikke 3, Bayu 2, DeAveiro 2, Edwards 2,...
CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
CHICAGO, IL
EAST CAROLINA 79, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 65

Percentages: FG .456, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Tabbs 3-5, Diboundje 2-5, Small 2-8, J.Walker 1-2, Felton 1-5, Johnson 0-1, LaCount 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ausar, Debaut). Turnovers: 8 (Ausar 2, Small 2, Debaut, Felton, Johnson, Kasanganay). Steals: 4 (Felton 2, J.Walker, Johnson).
GREENVILLE, NC
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 81, MORGAN STATE 80, OT

Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Burke 4-6, Hobbs 2-4, Turner 2-4, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Burke, Miller, Nnamene, Turner). Turnovers: 18 (Miller 6, Turner 4, Hobbs 3, Burke 2, Nnamene 2, Lawson). Steals: 12 (Hobbs 3, Turner 3, Fagbenle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
JACKSONVILLE 64, CAMPBELL 43

Percentages: FG .548, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Nolan 3-7, O'Hearn 2-3, Cook 1-2, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Payne 3, Davis). Turnovers: 20 (Nolan 6, Davis 4, O'Hearn 3, Payne 3, Powell 2, Marsh, Osifo). Steals: 5 (Davis, Marsh, Nolan, Payne, Powell).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WILLIAM & MARY 62, RADFORD 51

Percentages: FG .408, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Antoine 2-4, Ezeakudo 1-2, Jeffers 0-1, Giles 0-4, Smith 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Archer, Jeffers, Niang). Turnovers: 16 (Jeffers 6, Smith 4, Ezeakudo 2, Giles 2, Archer, Jules). Steals: 3 (Antoine, Ezeakudo, Giles). Technical Fouls:...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
No. 11 Virginia Tech 73, Missouri 57

VIRGINIA TECH (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Amoore 3-8, King 1-4, Gregg 1-2, Traylor 1-2, Soule 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Kitley 2, Owusu 1) Turnovers: 9 (Kitley 2, King 2, Owusu 2, Amoore 1, Gregg 1, Team 1) Steals: 3 (Kitley 1, King 1, Traylor...
COLUMBIA, MO
BINGHAMTON 81, COLUMBIA 79

Percentages: FG .540, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Thompson 5-9, McLean 1-1, Brown 1-2, De La Rosa 1-6, Bedri 0-2, Noland 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tavroff). Turnovers: 13 (Noland 5, Bedri 4, Brown 2, McLean, Thompson). Steals: 3 (Bedri 2, Thompson). Technical Fouls:...
VESTAL, NY
MAINE 66, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 58

Percentages: FG .473, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Juozapaitis 4-7, Adetogun 1-1, Nenadic 0-1, Wright-McLeish 0-1, Clayton 0-2, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2, Filipovity 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Tynes 2, Feierbergs). Turnovers: 14 (Clayton 4, Feierbergs 3, Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Nenadic, Turgut, Tynes).
NEW BRITAIN, CT
OHIO STATE 80, NO. 21 TEXAS TECH 73

Percentages: FG .509, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Tyson 2-3, Obanor 2-4, Batcho 1-1, Fisher 0-1, Walton 0-1, Harmon 0-4, Isaacs 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tyson 2). Turnovers: 9 (Obanor 4, Batcho 2, Isaacs 2, Tyson). Steals: 6 (Obanor 2, Batcho, Fisher, Isaacs,...
COLUMBUS, OH
No. 4 Ohio St. 105, Wright St. 52

OHIO ST. (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.714, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Mikesell 4-9, Greene 3-4, Bristow 2-2, McMahon 1-2, Mikulasikova 1-1, Harris 1-4, Henderson 0-2, Perry 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Bristow 2, Mikesell 1, Costner 1) Turnovers: 6 (McMahon 2, Greene 2, Walker 1, Harris 1) Steals: 19 (McMahon...
COLUMBUS, OH
WESTERN KENTUCKY 71, TULANE 65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sharp 7). Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Lander, Marshall, Sharp).
BOWLING GREEN, KY
NIAGARA 91, D'YOUVILLE 53

Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Moretti 2-3, Theisen 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Kondrat 1-2, Thompson 1-4, St. Louis 0-1, Fontes Jules 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Putnam 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson, Theisen, Thompson). Turnovers: 8 (Thompson 3, Fontes Jules, Kondrat, Putnam, St....
NO. 7 BAYLOR 89, MCNEESE STATE 60

Percentages: FG .385, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Scott 4-7, Massie 2-4, Shumate 1-2, Francois 1-3, Oday 1-3, English 0-1, McMillan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Francois, McMillan). Turnovers: 20 (McMillan 4, English 3, Rhodes 3, Scott 3, Shumate 3, Francois, Massie, Oday, R.Blackwell).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NO. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74

Percentages: FG .414, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Dick 6-12, McCullar 2-3, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Harris 3, Adams 2, McCullar 2, Pettiford 2, Wilson 2, Yesufu). Steals: 7 (Harris 3, McCullar 2, Wilson 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
RALEIGH, NC
SAM HOUSTON STATE 80, SOUTH DAKOTA 49

Percentages: FG .561, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Huefner 4-4, Powers 4-5, Ray 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Grant 1-3, May 0-1, Wilkerson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Huefner). Turnovers: 13 (Ezeagu 3, Grant 3, Ikpe 3, Huefner, Ray, Scroggins, Wilkerson). Steals: 11 (Grant 3, Nicholas...
HOUSTON, TX
AMERICAN 74, GEORGETOWN 70

Percentages: FG .518, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Sprouse 3-6, O'Neil 2-10, Stephens 1-2, Knotek 1-4, Donadio 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Sprouse). Turnovers: 18 (Stephens 7, Rogers 4, Sprouse 4, O'Neil 2, Ballisager Webb). Steals: 14 (Stephens 5, Donadio 2, Knotek 2, O'Neil...
WASHINGTON, DC

