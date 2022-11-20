ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

bluebonnetnews.com

Accident backs up traffic on US 59 in Cleveland

Motorists traveling southbound on US 59 in the Cleveland area on Tuesday afternoon were caught up in a traffic jam that resulted from a two-vehicle accident near Morgan Cemetery Road (CR 379). According to information shared by Cleveland Fire Department, a person traveling in a Mazda passenger vehicle was trapped...
CLEVELAND, TX
1 Person Dead, 2 Others Injured After Fatal Accident In College Station (College Station, TX)

The College Station Police Department is in the process of investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A preliminary investigation into the multi-vehicle accident determined that the incident took place a little after midnight on Sunday. Police added that an SUV that was traveling in the southbound feeder lanes crossed onto the highway, over the median and collided with the bus. The impact resulted in a blaze that consumed both vehicles.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
houstonstringer_com

Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truck

Two men are dead after a double shooting occurred outside of a Fuel Depot gas station located at 11575 Bissonnet Street in Houston, TX just after 11 p.m. on November 17, 2022. The suspect, a light-skinned black male with brownish dreadlocks is still on the run after taking off from the scene on foot, police say. He was wearing either navy blue or black clothing.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

NEW VIDEO I-45 FIRE DESTROYS OFFICE BUILDING

At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. As units started leaving the station a column of smoke was visible. Units arrived to the structure fully…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-video-i-45-fire-destroys-office-building/
cw39.com

1 dead, 2 injured in ambush shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and two others are injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston on Saturday night. It happened before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex at 7418 Northline Drive. Police say a truck with three men pulled into an apartment...
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt

Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road

HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe man pretended to be cop after ‘skip scanning’ at New Caney Walmart, authorities say

Alan Benitez, 30, was stopped by a loss prevention officer on Sunday attempting to leave the store after placing an item into his checkout bag without scanning, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 4. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-man-detained-after-falsely-identifying-as-17602318.php. Original Article: https://www.mocomotive.com/2022/11/conroe-man-pretended-to-be-cop-after-skip-scanning-at-new-caney-walmart-authorities-say/
CONROE, TX

