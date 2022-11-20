Read full article on original website
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
bluebonnetnews.com
Accident backs up traffic on US 59 in Cleveland
Motorists traveling southbound on US 59 in the Cleveland area on Tuesday afternoon were caught up in a traffic jam that resulted from a two-vehicle accident near Morgan Cemetery Road (CR 379). According to information shared by Cleveland Fire Department, a person traveling in a Mazda passenger vehicle was trapped...
25-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at 4000 Eldridge Parkway around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was pronounced dead and is yet to be identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Click2Houston.com
1 person dead, another injured after driver runs red light, Houston police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man for his role in a fatal crash in southwest Houston. The crash occurred at 9995 Beechnut Street about 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Houston police said. The suspect, Nicholas Orlando Griffin, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in...
1 Person Dead, 2 Others Injured After Fatal Accident In College Station (College Station, TX)
The College Station Police Department is in the process of investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A preliminary investigation into the multi-vehicle accident determined that the incident took place a little after midnight on Sunday. Police added that an SUV that was traveling in the southbound feeder lanes crossed onto the highway, over the median and collided with the bus. The impact resulted in a blaze that consumed both vehicles.
mocomotive.com
Firefighter suffers injuries while battling large blaze at business in Spring, officials say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a large blaze at a business in Spring Monday, officials said. South Montgomery County Professional Firefighters with South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial fire at a building in the 25000 block of Interstate 45 around 7:45 p.m.
Two men are dead after a double shooting occurred outside of a Fuel Depot gas station located at 11575 Bissonnet Street in Houston, TX just after 11 p.m. on November 17, 2022. The suspect, a light-skinned black male with brownish dreadlocks is still on the run after taking off from the scene on foot, police say. He was wearing either navy blue or black clothing.
mocomotive.com
Building collapsed in fire near Spring, The Woodlands, multiple crews on scene
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A building collapsed after a fully evolved fire in Montgomery County. The Woodlands Fire Department assisted the South Montgomery County FD and Spring FD with a structure fire in the 25000 block of North I-45 near Rayford. The building was said to be under construction. Reports…
Suspect in custody after hourslong standoff prompted by shooting in southwest Houston: HPD
The scene began in an abandoned home that ended in a shooting and the suspect ran to a second home, where he remained holed up for hours.
mocomotive.com
NEW VIDEO I-45 FIRE DESTROYS OFFICE BUILDING
At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. As units started leaving the station a column of smoke was visible. Units arrived to the structure fully…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-video-i-45-fire-destroys-office-building/
Click2Houston.com
8-hour SWAT standoff in SW Houston continues as police wait for barricaded homicide suspect
HOUSTON – The HPD SWAT team surrounded a southwest Houston home for hours Tuesday afternoon and into the evening after a homicide suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside. A heavy law enforcement presence, first captured by Sky 2 around 2 p.m., remained at the home, located in the 4200 block...
Click2Houston.com
Security guard who killed innocent woman while firing at reckless driver charged after yearlong investigation, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a security guard who accidentally killed an innocent woman while firing at a reckless driver in a southeast Houston bar parking lot, police said. A little more than a year after Ada Aguilar was fatally shot, Moises Castillo, 28, has been arrested...
Two bridges in Texas designed by FIGG Engineers, both with design flaws
The new Harbor Bridge isn't the only bridge under construction in Texas with design problems. A bridge in Harris County had a similar design, with similar concerns, and the same original engineer.
Police looking for driver who took off on foot after crash that killed young passenger
HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to track down the driver of a car involved in a deadly crash in southwest Houston early Sunday. Investigators said the driver of a red Nissan Altima crashed into a power pole in the southbound lanes of South Gessner Road near Beechnut Street around 4:45 a.m.
cw39.com
1 dead, 2 injured in ambush shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and two others are injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston on Saturday night. It happened before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex at 7418 Northline Drive. Police say a truck with three men pulled into an apartment...
Texas Gas Station Clerk Opens Fire On Customer Who Broke Jar Of Salsa
Breanna Miranda was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt
Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing
An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road
HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
mocomotive.com
Conroe man pretended to be cop after ‘skip scanning’ at New Caney Walmart, authorities say
Alan Benitez, 30, was stopped by a loss prevention officer on Sunday attempting to leave the store after placing an item into his checkout bag without scanning, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Constable’s Office Precinct 4. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-man-detained-after-falsely-identifying-as-17602318.php. Original Article: https://www.mocomotive.com/2022/11/conroe-man-pretended-to-be-cop-after-skip-scanning-at-new-caney-walmart-authorities-say/
