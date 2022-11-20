Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) cleared Wednesday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available Wednesday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hart has started every game for the Trail Blazers this season and there's no reason to believe that will change Wednesday. Over the last two games, Hart is shooting 68.4% from the field and averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 triples.
Trail Blazers And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Cleveland.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) starting for Miami on Wednesday in place of injured Max Strus (shoulder)
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Herro will rejoin the starting lineup on Wednesday with Max Strus sidelined with a shoulder injury. Our models expect Herro to play 34.7 minutes against Washington. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.4...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (conditioning) inactive Wednesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (conditioning) is out Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murray and Michael Porter Jr. (heel) have been ruled out, but Nikola Jokic (conditioning) is good to go for the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back. Bruce Brown Jr. will likely replace Murray in the starting lineup and Christian Braun will have extended opportunities off the bench.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Bradley Beal (thigh) out on Wednesday
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (thigh) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Beal has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Heat on Wednesday. Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis should see more opportunities on offense with Beal sidelined. Monte Morris (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) have also been ruled out.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum has been upgraded from questionable to available and will face the Mavericks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against Dallas. Tatum's Wednesday projection includes 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists,...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Derrick White starting on Wednesday, Grant Williams coming off the bench
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. White will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday with Grant Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect White to play 198.0 minutes against the Mavericks. White's Wednesday projection includes 8.0...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter replacing AJ Griffin in Hawks' lineup Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter is replacing AJ Griffin in the starting lineup after missing last game with an illness. numberFire's models project Hunter for 31.9 minutes and 23.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The Nuggets are...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (heel) out on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Jamal Murray (conditioning) has also been ruled out, while Nikola Jokic (conditioning) is available. Bruce Brown and Davon Reed could see more minutes against the Thunder with Porter sidelined.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (conditioning) available on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (conditioning) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Oklahoma City. Jamal Murray (conditioning) and Michael Porter Jr. (heel) have been ruled out.
numberfire.com
Heat's Bam Adebayo (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. As expected, Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available and will start against Washington. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against Washington. Adebayo's Wednesday projection includes 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists,...
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (illness) available on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Kings on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.9 minutes against Sacramento. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin starting Wednesday in place of Bradley Beal (quad)
Washington Wizards point guard Jordan Goodwin is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Goodwin is taking Bradley Beal's (quad) spot in the starting lineup. Monte Morris (right ankle soreness) is also out, so Goodwin should play as many minutes as he can handle. Goodwin is numberFire's top...
numberfire.com
Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (neck) ruled out Wednesday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (left cervical stinger) is out Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dragic was listed as probable on the initial injury report, but he didn't participate in shootaround and is apparently feeling worse than expected. Coby White will see extra minutes off the Bulls' bench with Dragic unavailable.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (back) out on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Kleber has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is available. Kleber's next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 11/23/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) ruled out Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is out for Wednesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Thybulle aggravated an ankle injury during Tuesday's game and it will sideline him for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back. Furkan Korkmaz could play more minutes Wednesday with Thybulle sidelined. Korkmaz returned from a...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday due to right ankle soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to log more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team allowing a 108.7 defensive rating. Per...
Comments / 0