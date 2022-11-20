Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Texans are expected to make a quarterback change for Week 12's clash with the Dolphins. Davis Mills struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to switch things up. Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will be under center against the Dolphins on Sunday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO