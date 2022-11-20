Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrew Nembhard, Isaiah Jackson out for Pacers game against Timberwolves
INDIANAPOLIS -- Pacers starting guard Andrew Nembhard and reserve forward Isaiah Jackson will be out for Wednesday night's game at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves, coach Rick Carlisle said. Nembhard also missed Monday's game against the Orlando Magic after bruising his left knee against the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Nembhard played...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play Wednesday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl has been upgraded from questionable and he will return from a one-game absence. That likely means Gorgui Dieng will shift back to a bench role and Charles Bassey will have fewer minutes available. Per...
numberfire.com
Giants' Richie James (knee) questionable for Week 12
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (knee) is questionable for Week 12's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. James is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to see 3.2 targets against the Cowboys.
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) ruled out Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is out for Wednesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Thybulle aggravated an ankle injury during Tuesday's game and it will sideline him for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back. Furkan Korkmaz could play more minutes Wednesday with Thybulle sidelined. Korkmaz returned from a...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (calf) questionable Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. McLaughlin scored a season-high 12 points in 16 minutes on Monday, but he apparently injured his calf in the process. Jaylen Nowell could see more playing time if McLaughlin is ruled out. numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) ruled out again Wednesday for Heat
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards. The Heat will be without Robinson, Jimmy Butler (knee), and Max Strus (shoulder) on Wednesday. Tyler Herro (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are both questionable, so Haywood Highsmith might be asked to play extended minutes again. Robinson's next chance to play will be on Friday versus the Wizards.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) on Tuesday, Santi Aldama to bench
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Jackson Jr. will start at power forward after sitting out one game for injury management reasons. In 29.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s projection...
numberfire.com
Kyle Allen expected to start for Texans in Week 12, Davis Mills moving to the bench
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Texans are expected to make a quarterback change for Week 12's clash with the Dolphins. Davis Mills struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to switch things up. Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will be under center against the Dolphins on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bones Hyland (hip) probable on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hyland is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Detroit on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 24.4 minutes against the Pistons. Hyland's Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) remains out on Monday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will not play in Monday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent will miss his third straight game with a knee effusion. Expect Caleb Martin to play an increased offensive role on Monday night. Martin's current projection includes 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (conditioning) questionable for Nuggets on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (return to competition conditioning) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murray missed two games for the league's health and safety protocols, but he returned Tuesday and flirted with a double-double in 34 minutes. The Nuggets may hold Murray out on the second end of the back-to-back for conditioning, which would free up a starting spot and playing time for Bruce Brown Jr. Bones Hyland has been ruled out due to a non-COVID illness.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) limited on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edwards logged limited practices last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign that he is ahead of last week's schedule. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) active for Chargers in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to get official confirmation that the standout receiver will take the field. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (health protocols) active for Nuggets on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Jokic will make his return after the Denver center missed four straight game for health protocol reasons. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 14th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, Jokic's FanDuel salary stands at $10,500.
Rams' Matthew Stafford (protocol, neck) ruled out for Week 12
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol and will not play on Sunday against the Chiefs because of a neck injury.
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (cervical) inactive at Bulls shootaround Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (left cervical stinger) didn't participate in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Dragic was listed as probable on the initial injury report, but he seems closer to questionable based on this update. Coby White will see extra minutes if Dragic is ruled out. numberFire's models project Dragic...
numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting for Thunder on Monday in place of injured Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Monday with Aleksej Pokusevski sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 27.8 minutes against the Knicks. Robinson-Earl's Monday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Magic's Chuma Okeke (knee) will not return Monday
The Orlando Magic have ruled out Chuma Okeke (knee soreness) for the remainder of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okeke suffered an injury in the first half Monday and was unable to return to the game. Okeke played 12 minutes but was unable to put up any points, rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) out Wednesday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love (thumb) is out Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Love was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday. He tried playing through his thumb issue last game, but the veteran was only able to provide 12 scoreless minutes. Dean Wade (knee) is expected to return from a six-game absence on Wednesday, so he should take on a good chunk of Love's minutes.
numberfire.com
Panthers' Terrace Marshall Jr. (shoulder) limited on Wednesday
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (shoulder) was limited on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Denver Broncos. Marshall was added to the injury report with a shoulder issue and logged a limited practice. Thursday's practice report will provide more information, but Marhsall's participation in practice bodes well for his availability on Sunday. Sam Darnold will be under center for Carolina on Sunday.
