Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot) is day-to-day ahead of Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brown is still working his way back from a foot injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks earlier this season. He was promoted to the active roster last week but ruled out for Monday's clash with the San Francisco 49ers. Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals are hoping to get "something" from Brown this Sunday but added that he may be limited if he is active.

2 HOURS AGO