Rams' Allen Robinson (ankle) limited on Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson was added to the injury report with an ankle injury and logged a limited practice on Wednesday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Matthew Stafford (neck) has been ruled out for Week 12, the Rams are expected to start Bryce Perkins against the Chiefs.
Duncan Robinson (ankle) ruled out again Wednesday for Heat
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards. The Heat will be without Robinson, Jimmy Butler (knee), and Max Strus (shoulder) on Wednesday. Tyler Herro (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are both questionable, so Haywood Highsmith might be asked to play extended minutes again. Robinson's next chance to play will be on Friday versus the Wizards.
NFL Betting Guide: Will the Cowboys' Offense Keep Rolling Against the Giants on Thanksgiving?
The midday staple on Thanksgiving once again belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, who are 7-3 on the season and rank third in numberFire's power ratings for the season. They'll host division rivals this time around. The New York Giants come to town with an identical 7-3 record. However, they're ranked 15th in the power rankings, according to numberFire.
Rondale Moore (groin) likely out Week 12 for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (groin) needs "at least a week" to return, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Moore exited Monday's game early with a groin injury, and with the Cardinals on bye Week 13, it makes sense for the second-year receiver to sit out Sunday's upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Greg Dortch (thumb) is day-to-day while Marquise Brown (foot) will be limited if active, so A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson might be in line for larger Week 12 roles behind target-hog DeAndre Hopkins.
Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) limited on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edwards logged limited practices last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign that he is ahead of last week's schedule. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) logs full practice on Wednesday
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Murray is "definitely trending in the right direction" according to Kliff Kingsbury. Those comments match Murray's expectations that he will start on Sunday, as does his upgrade to a full practice to start the week. Barring a setback, Murray appears to be on track to return after a two-week absence.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Darrell Henderson claimed by Jaguars
Former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday. Henderson was surprisingly waived by the Rams earlier in the week and has now been claimed by the Jaguars. Exactly how much he will factor into the Jacksonville backfield is unclear. He will likely compete with JaMycal Hasty for the backup role behind sophomore star Travis Etienne.
Jets' Corey Davis (knee) logs full practice on Wednesday
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Chicago Bears. Davis has been out since Week 7 but a full practice indicates that he is closer to a return. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Mike White will be under center for New York against the Bears.
Rams' Tyler Higbee (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Higbee is dealing with swelling in his knee and was limited at practice on Wednesday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Bryce Perkins is expected to be under center for the Rams on Sunday.
Cardinals' Marquise Brown (foot) day-to-day heading into Week 12
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot) is day-to-day ahead of Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brown is still working his way back from a foot injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks earlier this season. He was promoted to the active roster last week but ruled out for Monday's clash with the San Francisco 49ers. Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals are hoping to get "something" from Brown this Sunday but added that he may be limited if he is active.
Josh Reynolds (back) questionable for Lions on Thanksgiving
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is questionable for Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving afternoon. Reynolds logged back-to-back limited practices leading into Thursday, so he should be able to suit up for the first time since Week 8. That will likely cut into Kalif Raymond's opportunities, but with D.J. Chark (ankle) active and Jameson Williams (knee) set to return, Reynolds will be in thick competition for snaps and targets.
NFL Betting Guide: Should You Back the Vikings to Rebound Versus the Patriots?
Thanksgiving Day football often brings a unique slate of games. With the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys perennially hosting matchups, it largely depends on their skill level if we will be treated to a Thanksgiving feast or famine. Our nightcap for this season's Thanksgiving slate features the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings...
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) logs full practice on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Smith-Schuster is still working through the NFL's concussion protocols. A full practice to open the week is an excellent sign that he is trending in the right direction heading into Sunday's clash with the Rams. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
NFL Betting Guide: Can the Lions Score a Massive Upset on Thanksgiving to Keep Their Win Streak Alive?
Buffalo Bills (-9.5) at Detroit Lions. I didn't expect this, but Buffalo is the contrarian side in this spot. They're receiving only 40% of bets and 43% of the money in this spot. The Bills -- fresh off two losses and failing to cover last week against Cleveland in this...
Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) out for Week 12, Bryce Perkins expected to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been ruled out of Week 12's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stafford has been downgraded to out and will not be available to face the Chiefs on Sunday due to a neck sprain. Bryce Perkins will get the majority of the first-team reps at practice this week and is expected to start against Kansas City.
Chargers' Gerald Everett (groin) practicing on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (groin) practiced on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Everett was a surprise late downgraded ahead of Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a groin injury. His participation at practice on Wednesday is a good sign, but his status needs to be monitored closely the rest of the week. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Tyler Herro (ankle) starting for Miami on Wednesday in place of injured Max Strus (shoulder)
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Herro will rejoin the starting lineup on Wednesday with Max Strus sidelined with a shoulder injury. Our models expect Herro to play 34.7 minutes against Washington. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.4...
Trail Blazers And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Cleveland.
Josh Hart (ankle) cleared Wednesday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available Wednesday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hart has started every game for the Trail Blazers this season and there's no reason to believe that will change Wednesday. Over the last two games, Hart is shooting 68.4% from the field and averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 triples.
