ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Porterville Recorder

Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match Wednesday and send Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after 3 hours, 13 minutes and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy