Sound of success: England, Poland and Switzerland pick same goal music
England’s chosen goal music, Gala’s Freed From Desire, has also been picked by Switzerland and Poland, while Canada have chosen a song featuring Drake
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Porterville Recorder
Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match Wednesday and send Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after 3 hours, 13 minutes and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.
Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to end dangerous dispute over car plates -EU
PRISTINA (Reuters) -Kosovo and Serbia reached a deal on Wednesday to end a nearly two-year dispute over car licence plates in northern Kosovo, which the West had warned could trigger ethnic violence, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said.
U.S. is sending Ukraine $400 million in ammunition and generators
The United States is sending an additional $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine, the White House announced Wednesday.
Fair Cop27? Where did Peter Dutton’s figure of $2tn for climate damage fund come from?
In the wake of the UN climate talks in Egypt, the opposition leader, Peter Dutton, gave birth to a new factoid in a question to the prime minister this week. The government, Dutton claimed, “has just signed up to funding a $2tn loss and damage climate fund” that would send money overseas.
