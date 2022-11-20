Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?
DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
Detroit News
Lions list seven players not able to practice on estimated injury report
Allen Park — With a short turnaround heading into the team's Thanksgiving tilt with the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions didn't hold a traditional practice on Monday. But the league still requires teams to release estimated practice reports, where the Lions listed seven players who would have been unable to practice.
Sporting News
When will Jameson Williams play for Lions? Projected return date, injury updates for 2022 NFL debut
After starting the season 1-6, the kneecap-bitin' Lions are showing signs of life, winning their last three games over the Packers, Bears and Giants. Now, reinforcements may be on the way. The Lions selected explosive Alabama wideout Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft....
Jets' head coach Robert Saleh noncommittal on Zach Wilson: 'We're keeping everything on the table'
Tell me if you've heard this one before: The New York Jets have a quarterback controversy on their hands. After Zach Wilson's abysmal performance in a Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, Jets head coach Robert Saleh refused to name him the Week 12 starter. Saleh said the team will be "keeping everything on the table for the next couple of days" as he and the rest of his staff continue to evaluate his performance.
After 3 straight wins, Detroit Lions are in thick of NFC playoff hunt: 'We doing it now'
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It seemed unlikely this summer. A month ago, it was a pipe dream. But after winning their third straight game Sunday, 31-18 over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, the Detroit Lions are starting to look like legitimate playoff contenders. “Hell yeah,” Lions running...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Morse (elbow) is considered questionable to play Thursday versus the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Morse has been dealing with an elbow issue for a couple months now, making his status for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions come into question. That being said, the center has been able to play through the issue and seems likely be ready to go for Thursday's contest. If Morse ends up being ruled out, the Bills will have to shuffle around their offensive line considering he's the only natural center on the roster, though they've operated without the frequently injured Morse before.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
Lions first injury update for Week 12 has 6 players sitting out
RG Evan Brown (ankle) DE Charles Harris (groin) CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) Okudah will not be able to advance through the concussion protocol in time to play on Thursday. Brown left the win over the Giants with the ankle injury. He was replaced by Dan Skipper, who figures to be next in line if Brown can’t play against Buffalo. Ragnow has been battling through his foot and toe injury all season.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
Back at Ford Field, Bills face surging Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are back in Detroit and this time, they’re facing the suddenly surging Lions on Thanksgiving. The NFL shifted Buffalo’s previous home game against Cleveland to Ford Field after a winter storm dumped several feet of snow across the Buffalo area. The Bills dug out of their snow-packed home and some needed help from team employees, neighbors and strangers to get out of town before beating the Browns to end a two-game losing streak. Buffalo (7-3) is tied with Miami atop the AFC East and needs another win to keep pace with the Dolphins while holding off New England and the New York Jets, teams in the division that are only one game back.
numberfire.com
Josh Reynolds (back) questionable for Lions on Thanksgiving
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is questionable for Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving afternoon. Reynolds logged back-to-back limited practices leading into Thursday, so he should be able to suit up for the first time since Week 8. That will likely cut into Kalif Raymond's opportunities, but with D.J. Chark (ankle) active and Jameson Williams (knee) set to return, Reynolds will be in thick competition for snaps and targets.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Designated to return from IR
Williams (wrist) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. Williams has been on IR since dislocating his wrist in Week 5, but with the move, the Ravens open a 21-day window for the safety to be added to the active roster. When available, Williams figures to garner a prominent role in Baltimore's injury-depleted secondary.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
Lions final injury report for Week 12: 5 regular starters are out
The final injury report for the Detroit Lions for Thursday’s matchup at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills is not good news for the upset-minded Lions. The combination of a physically taxing win over the New York Giants and a short week to recover took its toll. Both starting guards, Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson, will miss the game with injuries. So will top CB Jeff Okudah, who is out with a brain injury suffered in New York.
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Lions foundation after home game moved to Ford Field
(CBS DETROIT) - After severe weather in western New York moved the Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns game to Detroit, the Bills posted a thank you letter to the Lions.In a letter on its website Tuesday, the Bills announced it was donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. They also sent Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts to the Lions facility and Ford Field. The team called on the Bills Mafia to follow their lead and donate.In response, the Lions tweeted, "Thanks for sending over the breakfast this morning. See you soon!""In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors...
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Won't play Thursday
Lemieux (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lemieux, Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and Jon Feliciano (neck) have all been ruled out for Thursday's matchup, leaving the interior of the Giants' offensive line extremely shorthanded. Nick Gates and Jack Anderson are candidates for starting roles, but New York will also likely elevate a couple of offensive linemen for the Thanksgiving day matchup.
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss
Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
