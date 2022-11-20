DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are back in Detroit and this time, they’re facing the suddenly surging Lions on Thanksgiving. The NFL shifted Buffalo’s previous home game against Cleveland to Ford Field after a winter storm dumped several feet of snow across the Buffalo area. The Bills dug out of their snow-packed home and some needed help from team employees, neighbors and strangers to get out of town before beating the Browns to end a two-game losing streak. Buffalo (7-3) is tied with Miami atop the AFC East and needs another win to keep pace with the Dolphins while holding off New England and the New York Jets, teams in the division that are only one game back.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO