Ezra Cleveland Could Take on a Massive Role for Vikings in Week 12
For the second time in as many weeks, the Vikings lost their star left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a concussion. As a result, head coach Kevin O’Connell has already announced that they second-year offensive lineman will not play on Thanksgiving against the New England Patriots. Because of this development, Ezra Cleveland could take on a massive role for the Vikings.
The Vikings Week 13 Game Could Be Flexed
We are into the stretch of the NFL season where games can be flexed from Sunday afternoon into the Sunday night slot. It almost happened with the Cowboys/Vikings game in Week 11, but ultimately, the NFL decided to flex the Chargers/Chiefs game into the spot since both Dallas and Minnesota have Thanksgiving games this week.
Vikings CB Problem Intensifies
Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
Vikings Legend Noped Out of Yesterday’s Debacle
While CBS was cutting away from the Minnesota Vikings lopsided loss on Sunday to cover Steelers-Bengals, a purple and gold Hall of Famer had seen enough, too. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 in Week 11, the sixth-worst loss per point differential in team history and the second-worst home loss in 62 years.
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
Cowboys Dominate the Trenches, Serve Vikings Their 2nd Loss
It was an ugly day in Minnesota as the Vikings headed home for the first time since Week 8 to host the Dallas Cowboys. From the get-go, it was clear that it simply wasn’t Minnesota’s day as the Cowboys dominated the trenches throughout the afternoon and serve the Vikings their 2nd loss of the 2022 season, winning by a score of 40-3.
Week 12 NFL Picks: The Thanksgiving Slate
Eagles -6.5 (L) Cowboys/Vikings O47.5 (L) The Bills just had to use Ford Field as a home stadium as six feet of snow dumped in Buffalo last weekend, and now they are the road team on Thanksgiving Day just four days later. It’s been a tough couple weeks for Buffalo as they’ve had to play the Vikings and then go through the tumultuous past week before playing the Browns.
Questions Answered: Vikings-Patriots Prediction, Next Man up at CB, Playoff Matchup
Questions Answered: Vikings-Patriots Prediction, Next Man up at CB, Playoff Matchup. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 22nd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses....
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kevin O’Connell – Minnesota’s Impressive Head Coach – Was Once a Bill Belichick Draft Pick
Before becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O’Connell played quarterback for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In fact, O’Connell went reasonably high in the draft. The Patriots chose him 94th overall, making him a late third-round selection. At the time, the Patriots were among the league’s best teams. Tom Brady was under center and the Randy Moss/Wes Welker pair was in town. The defense still boasted players like Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, and Vince Wilfork.
Vikings Fall Flat and 7 Other Thoughts Following Week 11’s Dreadful Defeat
Did the Vikings fall flat in Week 11? I expected a close, competitive game, but we got something that was quite different. Dallas completely controlled the game, finishing off Kevin O’Connell’s squad with a 40-3 score. How should Vikings fans understand the game? Are there any positive takeaways?...
Week 12 NFL Playoff Picture: Vikings Have a New Matchup
With the regular season nearly two-thirds of the way through, the playoff picture is becoming clearer as each week passes. In the Week 12 NFL playoff picture, the Minnesota Vikings have a new matchup in the Wild Card round. Find out who that is and more down below. NFC. Philadelphia...
No Christian Darrisaw for the Vikings in Week 12
For the second time in as many weeks, the star left tackle for the Minnesota Vikings, Christian Darrisaw, was forced to leave the game with a concussion. During the Vikings win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, Darrisaw went back to the locker room during the first half and never returned. In his stead, Blake Brandel took over the left tackle spot and performed admirably throughout Minnesota’s comeback win.
Vikings Podcast: Burn the Tape
On the most recent episode of Notes from the North – a humble Minnesota Vikings podcast from yours truly and Sam – we discuss how Minnesota should understand the brutal loss to Dallas. It’s safe to say that the game didn’t go according to plan for Kevin O’Connell and the team. Perhaps it’s a good thing that they’ll have a short week; the next game takes place on Thursday when the Patriots come to town.
Legendary Vikings Pass Rusher Named HOF Semifinalist for 3rd Time
As a former resident of the great state of Idaho, I have heard plenty of stories about the Idaho State football teams of the early 2000s. Typically, these stories came from older men drinking Coors Light on their porch. While there are always plenty of characters, the tales cannot be told without including one man in particular. This man is of course, the legendary Vikings pass rusher, Jared Allen.
Questions Answered: Vikings Path Forward, Dalvin Tomlinson, Darrisaw Out
Questions Answered: Vikings Path Forward, Dalvin Tomlinson, Darrisaw Out. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 21st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
