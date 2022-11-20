Read full article on original website
Thousands of turkeys provided to Chicago families in need
Thousands of families in Chicago received free Thanksgiving turkeys over the weekend, thanks to work from local nonprofits, churches, and community organizations. Events in Woodlawn, Englewood, and Pilsen drew many families.
oakpark.com
Faith and community on the West Side
The Leaders Network began when Rev. Ira Acree, Rev. Marshall Hatch and Rev. Cy Fields, faith leaders from Chicago’s West Side, partnered to help with relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Katrina. The movement, which originally was focused on providing relief to those affected by natural disasters and issues like the Flint, Michigan water crisis, grew to encompass helping Chicago victims of shootings and standing up for victims of police misconduct. A focus on economic and racial social justice quickly followed.
nashuproar.org
Hidden Landmarks of North Park
North Park is filled with hidden oddities that provide the park with character. These places help enrich the history and mystique of the park, as many of them have been in the park since it was built by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s. Just off Brown Road lies...
chicagocrusader.com
MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
cwbchicago.com
Ski masks should be outlawed in Chicago, head of anti-violence group says
The head of a Chicago violence interruption group wants to make it illegal for people to wear ski masks outdoors in Chicago and across Illinois. “If a person is not going skiing anywhere here in Chicago, which we do not have any ski slopes in Chicago, it’s time to ban full-face ski masks,” Tio Hardiman, Executive Director for Violence Interrupters, said in a YouTube video Friday.
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Holiday Events Not To Miss In One Of Chicago’s Most Idyllic Suburbs
Lake Forest, Illinois, sits on the shores of Lake Michigan, 30 miles north of downtown Chicago. This idyllic community of 20,000 is typically tranquil and reserved, but when the holiday season rolls around, everything shifts into high gear. 1. Lake Forest Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festivities kick off in earnest...
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
oakpark.com
Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing
Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
multihousingnews.com
JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb
Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
Lawmakers say students complain of racist teachings at UIC College of Dentistry
Local lawmakers said they are set to meet with the president of the University of Illinois about allegations of racist teachings at UIC's College of Dentistry.
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
nileswestnews.org
Wild Turkey Finds a Home At Niles West
This November, there have been frequent sightings of a turkey roaming the streets of Morton Grove by residents and Niles West staff members and students just in time for Thanksgiving this Thursday. The turkey is most often seen in the Niles West parking lot, sometimes blocking oncoming traffic from Oakton and becoming a slight hazard for cars driving near Niles West.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Exploring Chicago’s Avondale Neighborhood
Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood “just earned a spot as the 16th coolest neighborhood in the world for 2022, part of Time Out Magazine’s annual ranking of neighborhoods across six continents.” It is a historic Northwest Side enclave known for its Polish and Latino populations, with a growing food scene and laid-back feel. There are excellent restaurants, trendy bars and several micro-breweries and distilleries.
Woodlawn holiday food market allows public to pick holiday meal
CHICAGO — First Presbyterian Church holds a food market every week, usually on Thursdays—with this week moved to Monday with a different selection of food, specifically for the holidays. The Greater Chicago Food Depository oversees the market and says it is vital to the community. Gail Robinson from the Greater Chicago Food Depository said their […]
Flashback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs
If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. Back in the day, if a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
Shop Local 2022: An Englewood, Auburn Gresham And Chatham Gift Guide
ENGLEWOOD — South Side businesses have gathered their fashionable gear, tasty treats and gift cards to make holiday shopping a breeze. Newcomers Marie|Wesley and Momentum Coffee make buying gifts easy by providing food and fashion in a one-stop shop. TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas also has Chicago-pride merch available through his website.
Eater
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
vfpress.news
Chubby’s Hot Chicken Heads To Madison Street
Prentiss Harris, owner of Big Shrimpin in Austin and the forthcoming Chubby’s Hot Chicken in Forest Park, talks about his road to restaurant ownership. | Melissa Elsmo. Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo/Forest Park Eats || @maywoodnews. Listen up hot heads, Prentiss Harris, owner of Big Shrimpin,...
hpherald.com
Local groups organize to distribute Thanksgiving meals
Several organizations are once again mobilizing to ensure that anyone who needs a Thanksgiving meal in the Hyde Park area can get one. The Kenwood United Church of Christ, 4600 S. Greenwood Ave., plans to serve Thanksgiving lunch, as it has for around 40 years. Its soup kitchen operates on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
