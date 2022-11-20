ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

oakpark.com

Faith and community on the West Side

The Leaders Network began when Rev. Ira Acree, Rev. Marshall Hatch and Rev. Cy Fields, faith leaders from Chicago’s West Side, partnered to help with relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Katrina. The movement, which originally was focused on providing relief to those affected by natural disasters and issues like the Flint, Michigan water crisis, grew to encompass helping Chicago victims of shootings and standing up for victims of police misconduct. A focus on economic and racial social justice quickly followed.
CHICAGO, IL
nashuproar.org

Hidden Landmarks of North Park

North Park is filled with hidden oddities that provide the park with character. These places help enrich the history and mystique of the park, as many of them have been in the park since it was built by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s. Just off Brown Road lies...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Ski masks should be outlawed in Chicago, head of anti-violence group says

The head of a Chicago violence interruption group wants to make it illegal for people to wear ski masks outdoors in Chicago and across Illinois. “If a person is not going skiing anywhere here in Chicago, which we do not have any ski slopes in Chicago, it’s time to ban full-face ski masks,” Tio Hardiman, Executive Director for Violence Interrupters, said in a YouTube video Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Deborah’s Place gives Anita the key to housing

Like Anita, some women who experience homelessness have been in abusive relationships. After years of living in an unsafe and unstable environment, she was evicted. She had nowhere to go and no one to turn to for help. All she had were a few personal possessions and her car. For...
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb

Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
CHICAGO, IL
nileswestnews.org

Wild Turkey Finds a Home At Niles West

This November, there have been frequent sightings of a turkey roaming the streets of Morton Grove by residents and Niles West staff members and students just in time for Thanksgiving this Thursday. The turkey is most often seen in the Niles West parking lot, sometimes blocking oncoming traffic from Oakton and becoming a slight hazard for cars driving near Niles West.
MORTON GROVE, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Exploring Chicago’s Avondale Neighborhood

Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood “just earned a spot as the 16th coolest neighborhood in the world for 2022, part of Time Out Magazine’s annual ranking of neighborhoods across six continents.” It is a historic Northwest Side enclave known for its Polish and Latino populations, with a growing food scene and laid-back feel. There are excellent restaurants, trendy bars and several micro-breweries and distilleries.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woodlawn holiday food market allows public to pick holiday meal

CHICAGO — First Presbyterian Church holds a food market every week, usually on Thursdays—with this week moved to Monday with a different selection of food, specifically for the holidays. The Greater Chicago Food Depository oversees the market and says it is vital to the community. Gail Robinson from the Greater Chicago Food Depository said their […]
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Flashback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs

If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. Back in the day, if a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
ILLINOIS STATE
Eater

Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies

The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Chubby’s Hot Chicken Heads To Madison Street

Prentiss Harris, owner of Big Shrimpin in Austin and the forthcoming Chubby’s Hot Chicken in Forest Park, talks about his road to restaurant ownership. | Melissa Elsmo. Saturday, November 19, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo/Forest Park Eats || @maywoodnews. Listen up hot heads, Prentiss Harris, owner of Big Shrimpin,...
FOREST PARK, IL
hpherald.com

Local groups organize to distribute Thanksgiving meals

Several organizations are once again mobilizing to ensure that anyone who needs a Thanksgiving meal in the Hyde Park area can get one. The Kenwood United Church of Christ, 4600 S. Greenwood Ave., plans to serve Thanksgiving lunch, as it has for around 40 years. Its soup kitchen operates on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
