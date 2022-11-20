ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Kentucky 70, Dayton 44

DAYTON (0-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Kozlova 1-6, Wheeler 0-1, Bohanon 0-1, Jones 0-1, Lear 0-1, Monyek 0-1, Perry 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Perez 3, Perry 1, Kozlova 1) Turnovers: 29 (Lear 10, Bohanon 4, Perry 4, Kozlova...
DAYTON, OH
SFGate

SOUTHERN MISS 70, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 58

Percentages: FG .438, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Planutis 4-7, Godfrey 2-5, Billups 1-3, Peterson 1-3, Chong Qui 0-1, Morton-Robertson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Godfrey 5, Billups 3, Chong Qui 3, Kpedi 2, Planutis 2, Peterson, Roberts). Steals: 5 (Godfrey 5).
FORT WAYNE, IN
SFGate

LIPSCOMB 72, CHATTANOOGA 66

Percentages: FG .448, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McGinnis 2-4, Ognacevic 2-5, Asadullah 1-2, Benham 1-2, Schner 1-2, Murr 0-1, Pruitt 0-1, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Asadullah 2, Boyd 2). Turnovers: 8 (Asadullah 2, Murr 2, Schner 2, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals: 3...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
SFGate

NIAGARA 91, D'YOUVILLE 53

Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Moretti 2-3, Theisen 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Kondrat 1-2, Thompson 1-4, St. Louis 0-1, Fontes Jules 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Putnam 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson, Theisen, Thompson). Turnovers: 8 (Thompson 3, Fontes Jules, Kondrat, Putnam, St....
LEWISTON, NY
SFGate

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 82, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 66

Percentages: FG .350, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Igbanugo 2-5, Wright 2-8, Allen-Eikens 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Wade 0-1, Afifi 0-2, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Afifi 3, Eyisi 3, Bostick 2, Allen-Eikens, Stevens, Wright). Steals: 4 (Bostick, Igbanugo,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
SFGate

JACKSONVILLE 64, CAMPBELL 43

Percentages: FG .548, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Nolan 3-7, O'Hearn 2-3, Cook 1-2, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Payne 3, Davis). Turnovers: 20 (Nolan 6, Davis 4, O'Hearn 3, Payne 3, Powell 2, Marsh, Osifo). Steals: 5 (Davis, Marsh, Nolan, Payne, Powell).
CAMPBELL, CA
SFGate

NO. 15 KENTUCKY 96, NORTH FLORIDA 56

Percentages: FG .345, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Hicklen 4-8, Flakus 1-1, Hendricksen 1-3, Berry 0-1, Hrdlicka 0-1, James 0-1, Lanier 0-1, Nze 0-2, Placer 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Parker). Turnovers: 14 (Hicklen 4, Placer 3, Hrdlicka 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Lanier, Parker).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
SFGate

WRIGHT STATE 87, WEBER STATE 65

Percentages: FG .333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Verplancken 3-5, Cunningham 2-3, Jordan 1-2, Koehler 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-3, Jones 1-3, Ballard 1-5, Porter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter). Turnovers: 10 (Jones 3, Cunningham 2, Dinwiddie 2, Ballard, Koehler, Tamba). Steals: 6 (Jones 2,...
OGDEN, UT
SFGate

NO. 7 BAYLOR 89, MCNEESE STATE 60

Percentages: FG .385, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Scott 4-7, Massie 2-4, Shumate 1-2, Francois 1-3, Oday 1-3, English 0-1, McMillan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Francois, McMillan). Turnovers: 20 (McMillan 4, English 3, Rhodes 3, Scott 3, Shumate 3, Francois, Massie, Oday, R.Blackwell).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SFGate

THE CITADEL 72, NEW ORLEANS 65

Percentages: FG .404, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Maynard 3-7, Ash 3-10, Price 1-1, McAllister 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spence). Turnovers: 18 (Morgan 3, Smith 3, Ash 2, Durr 2, Maynard 2, McAllister 2, Clark, Conrad, Price, Spence). Steals:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SFGate

NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77

Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WCIA

St. Teresa football ready for big stage at state

DECATUR (WCIA) — St. Teresa has had the day after Thanksgiving circled on the calendar since this time last year and now the moment has come full circle. The Bulldogs (13-0) lost in the semifinals to Nashville 37-35 on a last second field goal last season, coming up one win short of a trip to […]
SFGate

Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Cardinals facing myriad on-and off-field issues

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — If the object of HBO's “Hard Knocks” series is to document the day-to-day real struggles of an NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals are providing plenty of fodder for bad football and good television. The Cardinals (4-7) have lost three of their past four...
SFGate

NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Oregon earns Pac-12 title game spot with win over Oregon St

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 9 CFP) at No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3, No. 21 CFP), Saturday. A win and the Oregon Ducks qualify for a fourth straight appearance in...
EUGENE, OR

