WWE’s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are reportedly set to work more NJPW dates. As noted, The O.C. took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title on Wednesday, December 14 at NJPW’s World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League finals event from Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Sendai, Japan. You can click here for the video from Anderson, Gallows and AJ Styles. The announcement came after a storyline where NJPW threatened to strip Anderson of the title, amid reports that he and Gallows may be working NJPW dates in the future, including the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in January from the Tokyo Dome.

17 HOURS AGO