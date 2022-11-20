Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Still Listed As Babyface Despite Heel Promo On WWE Raw
Seth Rollins has been walking a thin line between heel and face gimmick ever since he defeated Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on the October 10, 2022 episode of Raw. The Monday Night Messiah had a wholesome interaction with a young fan during a WWE live event last...
411mania.com
Updated Betting Odds For Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE – Survivor Series – Saturday, Nov 26, 2022. Brawling Brutes, Drew Mcintyre & Kevin Owens +120 (6/5) Seth Rollins (c) -150 (2/3) Ronda Rousey (c) -4000 (1/40)
PWMania
NJPW World Tag League Night 1 Results November 22nd 2022
NJPW World Tag League Night 1 Results November 22nd 2022. Match starts off with Ryohei Oiwa backs Nakashima into the red turnbuckle pad. Oiwa slaps Nakashima in the face. Nakashima with a double leg takedown. Nakashima transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Oiwa blocks Boston Crab then they have a forearm exchange. Oiwa with a double leg takedown. Oiwa stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Oiwa applies a cross armbreaker. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.
PWMania
WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)
The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
411mania.com
AEW News: Control Center for Tonight’s Dynamite, Ethan Page Puts Together Match for Matt Hardy and Private Party, Jericho vs. Ishii Preview
– AEW released the Control Center for tonight’s edition of Dynamite, featuring the fallout from last Saturday’s Full Gear event:. – On last night’s AEW Dark, Ethan Page put together a match for Matt Hardy and Private Party against The Wingmen for next week:. – AEW released...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Addresses Why Brock Lesnar’s “Cowboy Brock” Persona Was Crucial to Their Feud
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been feuding in the WWE for years, including multiple WrestleMania main events. It’s the one big match that WWE believes it can return to and does when it needs a big main event. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to unify the WWE...
Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/23): Sting makes WWE debut at Survivor Series 2014
Four Survivor Series events took place on this day in wrestling history.
NJPW Super Junior Tag League night two results
TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Alex Zayne & El Lindaman headlined the show.
Yardbarker
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returning to NJPW at Tag League finals
WWE's Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are headed back to NJPW next month. In a video posted to Anderson's Instagram account on Tuesday, The OC announced that Anderson and Gallows will be in Japan for the World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League finals on Wednesday, December 14. It was stated that Anderson will be defending his NEVER Openweight Championship.
PWMania
Kevin Nash on What It Was Like to Walk Into a Locker Room During His Early Wrestling Years
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver on the latest “Kliq This” podcast what it was like to walk into a locker room in his early wrestling days and see guys like Harley Race and other tough wrestlers holding court. “I would just love to take...
411mania.com
Various News: The O.C. Returning to NJPW on Dec. 14, Karl Anderson Will Defend NEVER Title, Sammy Guevara Taking a Break From His Vlog Series
– The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) announced on Instagram that they are returning to NJPW on December 14. Karl Anderson will finally defend his NEVER Openweight Championship at the event. Karl Anderson wrote in the caption, “Message regarding the #NeverOpenweightChampionship from a full blown #WWEGuy as the greatest never champion of all time. See ya December 14.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
More on Karl Anderson’s Challenger for NJPW Title Defense, Backstage Notes on Anderson and Luke Gallows’ NJPW Futures
WWE’s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are reportedly set to work more NJPW dates. As noted, The O.C. took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title on Wednesday, December 14 at NJPW’s World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League finals event from Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Sendai, Japan. You can click here for the video from Anderson, Gallows and AJ Styles. The announcement came after a storyline where NJPW threatened to strip Anderson of the title, amid reports that he and Gallows may be working NJPW dates in the future, including the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in January from the Tokyo Dome.
PWMania
Backstage News on Kenny Omega’s NJPW Return at Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega is returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he appeared via video promo at Sunday’s NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over event to challenge Will Ospreay to a match on January 4, 2023 at Wrestle Kingdom 17. On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling made the match official.
PWMania
WWE Sets a New Royal Rumble Record
WWE has set a new record for the 2023 Royal Rumble, which will take place on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE co-CEO Nick Khan stated during the third quarter earnings call that the show has a gross gate of more than $4.6 million. WWE announced...
PWMania
Saraya Addresses Controversial Line from Her AEW Dynamite Promo
Saraya made her first AEW in-ring promo during the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, noting that she now has a boss who listens to her. Many assumed she was criticizing WWE. Saraya explained the line further on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast:. “I wish I didn’t even say...
Updated Standings For NJPW Super Junior Tag League And World Tag League 2022
NJPW Super Junior Tag League and World Tag League 2022 are underway. After each event, Fightful will update this post with the latest standings and results archive. Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (1-0, 2 pts) Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-0, 2 pts) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (1-0, 2...
PWMania
WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon
Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
ringsidenews.com
The Good Brothers Set For NJPW Return
Early in the fall, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, known as The Good Brothers, returned to WWE after their contracts from IMPACT Wrestling expired. The complication was Anderson is the current NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion, and there was an issue with him trying to defend the title. It’s possible that...
PWMania
Kenny Omega Asked About CM Punk Incident, Says It’s Not About The Elite vs. Punk
AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has made his first public comments on the fallout from the AEW All Out incident in September. Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso this week and discussed the post-All Out locker room brawl that resulted in the suspensions of Omega and Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and CM Punk, as well as the release of former AEW Producer Ace Steel. Omega was questioned about what happened that night.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Will Tag With Sting And The Great Muta In Japan
The Great Muta will bring the curtain down on his illustrious career at the turn of the year. The legendary Japanese wrestler is currently embarking on a retirement tour in conjunction with Pro Wrestling NOAH, with the final tour date penciled in for January 22 at the Yokohama Arena. Among his final stretch of matches, Muta will do battle with WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura on January 1, but on January 22 in Muta's final bow, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will team with legendary rival Sting and another AEW talent freshly announced.
