Los Angeles, CA

SFGate

LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
Loyola Marymount 81, Morgan St. 80, OT

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-2) Leaupepe 6-11 15-18 29, Issanza 3-4 0-0 6, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 4-9 1-4 11, Shelton 10-17 4-5 26, Lewis 0-2 1-3 1, Stephens 2-6 0-0 6, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Merkviladze 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 26-57 21-31 81. Halftime_Morgan St. 46-38. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 8-16...
Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
Hollywood Hills Chihuahua killed by LA's famous cougar, P-22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday. P-22 wears a tracking collar as part of a park service...
Lawyer: Driver in sheriff's academy crash fell asleep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week fell asleep at the wheel while driving to work, his attorney told a newspaper Monday. Attorney Alexandra Kazarian told the Los Angeles Times that Nicholas...
Prosecutors: Man ran 2 drug labs that made fentanyl pills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named...
