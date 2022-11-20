Read full article on original website
‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz
After a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next. Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged...
Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores U.N. to punish Russia
WASHINGTON/KYIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the United Nations Security Council to act against Russia over air strikes on civilian infrastructure that have again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanks EU for declaring Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday thanked European Union’s lawmakers for declaring Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” and said authorities are doing everything possible to restore energy to the country plunged in darkness as a result of Russian airstrikes. Earlier in the day, The European Parliament...
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face extended power outages
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40 percent of the country’s people at the onset of winter.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Human rights groups report widespread abuse in Ukraine
KYSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — For 10 days, Alesha Babenko was locked in a basement and regularly beaten by Russian soldiers. Bound, blindfolded and threatened with electric shocks, the 27-year-old pleaded for them to stop. “I thought I was going to die,” he told The Associated Press. In September,...
Ukrainians could face months of rolling blackouts this winter amid Russian strikes on power grid
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rolling blackouts across Ukraine may continue through March, according to one of the country’s energy chiefs, as Ukrainians brace for a grim winter after weeks of relentless Russian strikes against its power grid. Sergey Kovalenko, CEO of private energy provider DTEK Yasno, said in...
Ukraine begins evacuation of civilians from liberated areas ahead of winter
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating civilians from recently-liberated areas of the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing that Russian damage to the infrastructure and the lack of heat, power and water is too severe for people to endure the upcoming winter, officials said Monday. The evacuations come as rolling blackouts plague most of the country.
Japan PM Kishida says his office found some inadequacies on receipts attached to campaign report
TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said the office in his constituency in western Hiroshima prefecture had found some inadequacies in receipts attached to a campaign expenditure report.
Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to end dangerous dispute over car plates -EU
PRISTINA (Reuters) -Kosovo and Serbia reached a deal on Wednesday to end a nearly two-year dispute over car licence plates in northern Kosovo, which the West had warned could trigger ethnic violence, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said.
WATCH: Pentagon holds news briefing on U.S. military meeting with Chinese counterparts
Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the latest meeting of defense chiefs from the United States and China in Cambodia shows “an opening of lines of communication.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. It was the second face-to-face meeting in six months between U.S. Secretary of Defense...
Erdogan vows ground invasion of Syria, Kurds prepare response
QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Wednesday to order a land invasion of northern Syria targeting Kurdish groups, amid yearslong border violence and repeated Turkish incursions. Turkey has launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq in recent...
Iran’s historic women’s protest overshadows World Cup performance
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran’s players didn’t sing their national anthem and didn’t celebrate their goals. In the stands, many Iranian fans showed solidarity with the protest movement that has roiled the country for months. Iran’s World Cup opener Monday against England was not just about...
WATCH: State Department holds briefing as U.S. shields Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — It raised eyebrows six weeks ago when Saudi Arabia’s aged king, Salman, named his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as prime minister. The kingdom’s laws designate the king as prime minister. King Salman had to declare a temporary exception to loan out the title, and at the same time made clear he retains key duties.
In surprise visit to Kyiv, British PM Sunak promises boost to air defenses
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued...
European Parliament website ‘under a sophisticated cyberattack’
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament’s web site came under a cyberattack by a pro-Moscow group only hours after lawmakers overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, the legislature’s president said Wednesday. President Roberta Metsola said in a twitter statement that the parliament...
North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with range to strike entire U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
South Korea says North fired suspected long-range ballistic missile toward sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected long-range missile designed to strike the mainland U.S. on Friday, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over U.S. moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan.
UN climate talks poised for deal creating disaster fund for vulnerable nations
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, the creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations’ carbon pollution. “There is an agreement...
Malaysia faces new political crisis as election delivers hung Parliament
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out...
