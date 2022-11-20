ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face extended power outages

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40 percent of the country’s people at the onset of winter.
PBS NewsHour

Human rights groups report widespread abuse in Ukraine

KYSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — For 10 days, Alesha Babenko was locked in a basement and regularly beaten by Russian soldiers. Bound, blindfolded and threatened with electric shocks, the 27-year-old pleaded for them to stop. “I thought I was going to die,” he told The Associated Press. In September,...
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine begins evacuation of civilians from liberated areas ahead of winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating civilians from recently-liberated areas of the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing that Russian damage to the infrastructure and the lack of heat, power and water is too severe for people to endure the upcoming winter, officials said Monday. The evacuations come as rolling blackouts plague most of the country.
PBS NewsHour

Erdogan vows ground invasion of Syria, Kurds prepare response

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Wednesday to order a land invasion of northern Syria targeting Kurdish groups, amid yearslong border violence and repeated Turkish incursions. Turkey has launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq in recent...
WASHINGTON STATE
PBS NewsHour

In surprise visit to Kyiv, British PM Sunak promises boost to air defenses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued...
PBS NewsHour

European Parliament website ‘under a sophisticated cyberattack’

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament’s web site came under a cyberattack by a pro-Moscow group only hours after lawmakers overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, the legislature’s president said Wednesday. President Roberta Metsola said in a twitter statement that the parliament...
PBS NewsHour

North Korea test-fires ballistic missile with range to strike entire U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning...
PBS NewsHour

Malaysia faces new political crisis as election delivers hung Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy