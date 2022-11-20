Willingboro's sectional title season ends on cold note with loss in state semifinal

EVESHAM – The 2022 version of the Willingboro High School football team produced plenty of highlights during the course of the three-month season.

There were also some lowlights along the way, too.

Unfortunately for the Chimeras, the season ended with the latter when a cold, windy afternoon turned even colder during a 42-6 loss to Rumson-Fair Haven in Sunday’s state Group 2 semifinal game at Cherokee High School.

Willingboro finished its season at 6-6, but that included the program’s third sectional title in the last four years. And with an extremely young lineup, the Chimeras don’t expect the recent string of success to end anytime soon.

“We’re still champions, we’re just not state champions,” Willingboro coach Steve Everette said. “We still have work to do.”

And according to Everette, that work begins in two weeks as he told the players that’s when the weight room will be open.

Playing on the weekend before Thanksgiving seemed like an impossibility after the team started the season at 1-5, which included a stretch of three straight one-possession losses.

Getting in position to win a sectional title showed the character of these Chimeras.

“Nobody thought we were going to get this far when we were 1-5, nobody except ourselves,” senior Karim Nasser said. “We didn’t go out the way we wanted to, but we are still champions.”

Many gave Willingboro more than a puncher’s chance against perennial powerhouse Rumson-Fair Haven (8-4), but that quickly was put on ice.

Playing in cold conditions with a bone-chilling wind, the Chimeras’ offense never got warmed up. The team struggled throughout with 129 yards of total offense and just four first downs in the first three quarters combined.

“We didn’t handle the elements well,” Everette said. “We couldn’t mix it up like we usually do. They handled the elements better than we did. … They dusted us.”

Nasser certainly wasn’t going to use the winter-like temperatures as an excuse for the team’s poor play.

“It’s football,” he said. “To get a ring, you have to play in cold weather. We just didn’t execute.”

Even with the lopsided loss, Willingboro can go into the offseason on a bright note. The Chimeras scored a touchdown on the final play of the game when freshman quarterback Lamar Best connected with Jayson Harris for a 28-yard score.

Best attempted just 10 passes, completing three of them for 35 yards. His touchdown throw was his 23rd of the season, throwing for a score in each of his final 11 games of the season. More importantly, after some early trouble with interceptions, the freshman only threw one pick in his last four games.

“I’ve got a great bunch of coaches and a great bunch of kids,” Everette said when asked what he would remember most from this season. “When it didn’t look so good, we made everything all right. We didn’t hang our heads. When we were sitting at 1-5, our seniors were the ones who helped us get back to this point."

Game balls

Rumson-Fair Haven’s Alastair Orr was the workhorse for the Bulldogs, rushing 22 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Owen O’Toole didn’t seem fazed by the elements. He completed 9-of-15 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of strikes to Scott Venancio.

Willingboro’s Derrick Bryant accounted for most of his team’s offense. The senior had 23 carries for 92 yards, finishing the season with 1,356 yards.

Rumson-Fair Haven drove 80 yards for its first score, a series that was helped when Willingboro jumped offside on fourth down to keep the chains moving. The Bulldogs took a 21-0 lead in the first half, scoring on three of their last four possessions.

Did you know?

Rumson-Fair Haven has captured seven sectional titles in the last 12 years, advancing to the sectional title game every year since 2013.

During the Bulldogs' run from 2013-15, then-head coach Bryan Batchler became the only head coach in state history to coach more than one year and win a sectional title run every year he coached, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman.

Batchler, who graduated from Northern Burlington in 1994, went 30-6 during his three-year tenure with the Bulldogs.

