Coloradans maintain healthy habits year-round, while other states fall off the wagon during the holidays, report says

Photo Credit: Liliboas. File photo. (iStock)

A recent data analysis from LifeExtension.com, evaluated the health and health habits of Americans during the holidays.

"To determine which states are keeping their bodies and minds the healthiest as we head into the holiday season, we analyzed eight key metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spanning nutrition, exercise, smoking and mental health. The results show that while Americans in some states keep up their healthy habits year-round, others are less likely to do so – and therefore, more at risk for heart disease and mental health issues," the report reads.

Colorado was ultimately named the eighth healthiest state going into to the holidays. According to the analysis, 83.6 percent of Coloradans say that they have worked out in the past month.

The state also has one of the lowest rates of heart disease in the country at around 5 percent, the website reported.

Utah was named the healthiest stay going into the holidays, and Louisiana was named the worst.

Find the full report, here.