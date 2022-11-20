ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display

SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
SHAWNEE, OK
KFOR

Moore tenants left with no heat and hope

One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Animal Welfare hosts adoption event in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - OKC Animal Welfare was in Midwest City on Saturday finding forever homes for pups. They were outside PetSmart showing how amazing and loveable these dogs are. OKC Animal welfare is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shelter will let you take animals home...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KFOR

Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

