4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Homeless Alliance awarded largest private gift in nonprofit’s history
A nonprofit organization that helps people end homelessness has received the largest private gift in the organization's history.
okcfox.com
'Save money where you can': Oklahomans, plumber share safe Thanksgiving cleanup methods
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — How you clean the Thanksgiving table could actually save you a lot of money. A+ Plumbing and Gas tells Fox 25 they get lots of calls after the holiday, from people wanting their kitchen sink fixed. If you have little food scraps left on your...
KOCO
OKC woman experiencing homelessness fights to ensure children don’t fall through cracks
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman experiencing homelessness is fighting to ensure her children don’t fall through the cracks. State data shows more than 21,000 homeless children were reported by Oklahoma City Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year. Advocates at the state Capitol and in the community believe the number could be higher statewide.
okcfox.com
OU students serve the needs of the community making sure no one is hungry for the holiday
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the nation according to the state's regional food bank. Students at OU are spending the holiday week making sure their classmates and teachers have a meal to be thankful for. Nitin Rangu has moved up the ranks at...
KOCO
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets
Contrary to the arguments of one OKC City Councilor, those who work with homeless persons say none have frozen to death in two years. The post Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Grandmother without heat calls on home warranty service as winter looms
A metro grandmother at her wit's end calls In Your Corner. Her heater has been out for nearly two months, and she claims her home warranty service has been in no hurry to find a replacement.
OKC Councilman Proposes Large Fines, Possible Arrests To Address Homelessness
A list of ordinances is set to be proposed at Tuesday's city council meeting. Two of them are addressing homelessness in Oklahoma City. They would drastically change the trespassing law that's already in place in the city and make it easier for police to arrest people on public or private property.
Penalty Reduction Program extended in Oklahoma City
People with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City tickets can save money and get a fresh start through the penalty reduction program.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Council strikes down proposals to ban public, private camping
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Council voted to strike down ordinances that would outlaw camping in public and private areas. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Ward 1 Councilman Bradley Carter, and Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone brought the proposals forward. The moves would have mostly impacted the...
Local Law Firm Gives Away 2,200 Turkeys To Families In Need
This is the 13th year for the McIntyre Law Firm's Day of Kindness. “McIntyre Law with surrounding law firms and some assistance from some other folks coming together to provide turkeys at Thanksgiving for members of the community, that really don't have what the rest of us have,” Noble McIntyre, of McIntyre Law Firm said.
Oklahoma City man wins $50,000 smile makeover
The program gives one deserving resident a free smile makeover worth $50,000. Doctors will replace broken and missing teeth with new, custom-made prosthesis.
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Dog gets adopted after spending 261 days at Norman Animal Welfare
NORMAN, Okla. — A dog found a forever home after being at Norman Animal Welfare for more than eight months. Norman Animal Welfare officials posted to social media Monday that a dog named Cora had been at the shelter for 261 days. "BEST DAY EVER! This morning we said...
Moore tenants left with no heat and hope
One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
okcfox.com
OKC Animal Welfare hosts adoption event in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - OKC Animal Welfare was in Midwest City on Saturday finding forever homes for pups. They were outside PetSmart showing how amazing and loveable these dogs are. OKC Animal welfare is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shelter will let you take animals home...
Woman injured after rescuing pets from burning home
An Oklahoma City woman was injured after she tried to rescue pets from a burning home.
OKC man says animal control took 22 hours to respond to dog attack
He said he tried to call 911 multiple times to get an OKC Animal Control officer to respond. They did - 22 hours later.
okcfox.com
Man attacked by dogs, waits almost full day for animal welfare response
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is left bloody after being attacked by two dogs yesterday. The dogs are still on the loose and it took almost a full day for animal welfare to respond. Covered in blood, Jimmy Durant, is still recovering from a brutal dog attack. Though...
Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
