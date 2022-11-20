ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaparral, NM

The Associated Press

Police: Revenge prompted deadly New Mexico campus shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
EL PASO, TX
Santa Fe Reporter

Two UNM Students Charged in "Revenge" Conspiracy

Police arrest, charge two UNM students in weekend shooting. State Police have arrested and charged two University of New Mexico students in the Saturday shooting that killed UNM student Brandon Travis, 19. Both Travis and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake "sustained gunshot wounds" as a result of the altercation, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake taken to a local hospital. Police arrested Jonathan Smith, 19, and charged him with several felonies: aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. They charged 17-year-old Mya Hill in children's court with aggravated battery and conspiracy. According to an affidavit filed with Smith's arrest warrant, Smith, Hill and Travis conspired to lure Peake to campus, with Hill texting Peake and falsely implying she planned to have sex with him. The group hatched the scheme as "revenge" for a fight at an October UNM/NMSU football game at which Peake and his friends allegedly beat up Smith, Travis and a third suspect named only "Eli" in the affidavit (police tell the Albuquerque Journal they have identified the third suspect and are considering what charges he might face). A video clip purporting to show that "brawl" has been circulating on social media, but has not been confirmed by authorities. A Q & A posted by NMSU says the school was aware of the reports of prior fights, but would not reveal whether Peake or others might face disciplinary action, citing federal privacy laws.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cbs4local.com

Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
EL PASO, TX
Santa Fe Reporter

NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cbs4local.com

Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

UNM students lure NMSU student to campus, according to NM State Police

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Border Report

8 dead in cartel attack on police station

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. "We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
EL PASO, TX

