Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant OpeningBryan DijkhuizenEl Paso, TX
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
Police: Revenge prompted deadly New Mexico campus shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show a plot to enact revenge for a fight during a football game last month resulted in a shootout between students from rival universities in New Mexico that left one person dead and a basketball player injured. A pair of University of New Mexico students face charges of aggravated battery and conspiracy in connection with the plan to lure the New Mexico State University player to campus while he was in town for a game. A criminal complaint filed by state police details what led up to the early Saturday shooting on the Albuquerque...
cbs4local.com
El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
Santa Fe Reporter
Two UNM Students Charged in “Revenge” Conspiracy
Police arrest, charge two UNM students in weekend shooting. State Police have arrested and charged two University of New Mexico students in the Saturday shooting that killed UNM student Brandon Travis, 19. Both Travis and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake taken to a local hospital. Police arrested Jonathan Smith, 19, and charged him with several felonies: aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. They charged 17-year-old Mya Hill in children’s court with aggravated battery and conspiracy. According to an affidavit filed with Smith’s arrest warrant, Smith, Hill and Travis conspired to lure Peake to campus, with Hill texting Peake and falsely implying she planned to have sex with him. The group hatched the scheme as “revenge” for a fight at an October UNM/NMSU football game at which Peake and his friends allegedly beat up Smith, Travis and a third suspect named only “Eli” in the affidavit (police tell the Albuquerque Journal they have identified the third suspect and are considering what charges he might face). A video clip purporting to show that “brawl” has been circulating on social media, but has not been confirmed by authorities. A Q & A posted by NMSU says the school was aware of the reports of prior fights, but would not reveal whether Peake or others might face disciplinary action, citing federal privacy laws.
cbs4local.com
El Paso council members vote to oppose $18 million of proposed Texas Gas rate increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council voted against the statement of intent to increase tax rates by Texas Gas Service on Tuesday. All council members voted against it. The city had a deadline of whether to approve or deny the proposed rate increase by November...
cbs4local.com
El Paso fire officials conduct demo on what happens when not properly deep-frying turkey
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department held a turkey frying demo on Wednesday to what happens when a turkey is not properly deep-fried. Cooks need to make sure it's thawed out completely. Never deep-dry a frozen turkey because that's what can cause an explosion. Make...
cbs4local.com
Blockage of wipes, concrete, rags cause wastewater to leak into Rio Grande near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Leaked wastewater from a manhole along the levee on the U.S. side spilled into the Rio Grande, Monday. The overflow coming from a manhole was stopped Monday afternoon. Crews for the utility company continued to work on repairing the manhole and disinfecting the surface.
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
cbs4local.com
Crash in El Paso's Lower Valley involves Sun Metro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was injured during a crash involving a Sun Metro bus and another vehicle Monday. The crash happened in the 7900 block of Alameda Avenue near Riverside Drive in the Lower Valley, according to an El Paso Fire spokesman. A person was taken...
New Mexico police: Planned attack led to university shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico investigators say a University of New Mexico student conspired with two other students and a teenage girl to lure a visiting New Mexico State University basketball player onto campus, leading to a shootout that left the UNM student dead and the player wounded.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim
New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
cbs4local.com
El Paso County to display the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, in collaboration with Fred Loya Partners L.P., will present the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake light show to Ascarate Park. The park is located at 6900 Delta Drive. The Holiday Lights on the Lake kickoff...
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: What's happened with plans for an Ysleta ISD Police Department?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In a Tough Questions segment last July, CBS 4's John Purvis asked, "Why doesn't the Ysleta School district Have a police department?" The question came up in the wake of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. When...
cbs4local.com
Senior center in west El Paso gives free turkeys to 50 seniors for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A senior center gave away free turkeys to 50 seniors for Thanksgiving on Monday. Conviva Care Centers Cliff Drive in El Paso held the event from 9 a.m to noon at their west El Paso location at 1211B E Cliff Drive. Conviva Center gave...
cbs4local.com
Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
cbs4local.com
UNM students lure NMSU student to campus, according to NM State Police
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CBS4) — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.
cbs4local.com
$18 million investment in ports of entry to be approved by El Paso City Council
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso City Council is set to approve an agreement between the city and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) to continue investments in the ports of entry at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) and Ysleta Zaragoza International Bridge. This agreement would allow the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
1 person killed and 1 injured in shooting on University of New Mexico campus involving students of rival schools
Two people shot during an altercation on the University of New Mexico campus early Saturday were students from rival schools, officials said.
Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
8 dead in cartel attack on police station
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
